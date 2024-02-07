The experienced real estate executive has led initiatives at Compass and Fathom Holdings. Now she’ll be president of Chirag Shah Coaching.

Real estate executive Wendy Forsythe has been named president of Chirag Shah Coaching.

Forsythe brings her experience as Compass regional president for California and Hawaii and former chief strategy officer at Fathom Holdings to her new role at the real estate coaching firm, which announced the move Tuesday in a news release.

“I’ve spent 25 years building brand-name brokerages through strategy and proven systems,” Forsythe said in a statement. “But today, the agents that I built those brokerages with need direct help to reframe their business for what’s next. That’s why I’m joining Chirag Shah Coaching.”

Forsythe will work alongside Chirag Shah, the company’s CEO and founder. Shah said he valued Forsythe’s success as an agent, a local broker and a regional executive in the decision to bring her on board.

“No matter what role Wendy was in, she has always had every agent’s back,” Shah said in the release. “That’s because she knows that’s where this business originates, lives, thrives … or dies. And that’s exactly why and where our vision meets.”

Shah, the former nationwide director of training for Compass, founded his company in 2020. The coaching firm’s client list includes more than 3,000 Compass agents, the release states.

