Whether looking for advice as a new agent, as a real estate investor, or as a seasoned agent, these seven new releases by established industry names can offer a lending hand when it comes to pushing your business to the next level.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

For those agents out there who are still sticking to New Year’s resolutions regarding their business, it may be the perfect time to pick up a book that can help you stay motivated.

Whether you’re looking for advice as a new agent, as a real estate investor, or as a seasoned agent, a number of new releases by established industry names can offer a lending hand when it comes to pushing your business to the next level.

Review the following list of seven new titles — including from real estate celebrities Tarek El Moussa and Ryan Serhant — to determine which is the best to help you elevate your real estate career today.

By Desireé L. Burgos

This real estate how-to guide by senior vice president and COO of Montclair, New Jersey-based Burgos Realty Company Desireé Burgos provides engaging and informative tips for new or aspiring real estate agents. Burgos started her real estate career decades after her husband and was fortunate enough to have a broker partner willing to help her learn the ropes.

Burgos developed this guide for agents or aspiring agents who are struggling to understand how the real estate industry works, with detailed tips on everything from getting licensed to time management, CRMs, the power of relationships and more. While interweaving stories from her own career development, Burgos shows readers the ropes of the industry and provides free downloadable resources.

By Tarek El Moussa

Real estate investor and HGTV mainstay Tarek El Moussa released his first book on Feb. 6: Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business, and Life.

The serial flipper recounts his own business and personal failures and successes over the course of his professional life and imparts the lessons he’s learned over the years with readers across four distinct action steps: 1. Evaluate, 2. Emulate, 3. Renovate and 4. Duplicate.

Over the course of 12 chapters (plus a prologue and epilogue) El Moussa’s off-the-cuff voice shares his remarkable story that spans self-destructive behaviors, health scares, faking it ’til he made it on Flip or Flop and more.

By Dustin Fox

Prior to launching his real estate career in 2015, Dustin Fox had a successful, 15-year sales career in big-box retail. Part of that real-world experience is what helped Fox to then create a real estate team that sold more than $300 million in sales volume within its first two years of business.

The six-week plan that Fox has developed in his book will give agents specific and actionable advice for becoming a better agent through wider visibility, more sales and a good reputation in the industry. From tips on niche marketing to developing a killer listing presentation, this book is full of advice for agents who want to level up their game.

By Tiffany McQuaid

McQuaid & Company founder, President and broker Tiffany McQuaid has teamed up with Bruce Littlefield to write her first book, which seeks to provide advice to budding entrepreneurs.

McQuaid’s strategy is a back-to-basics approach that she explains through seven principles: intrepidness, invigoration, intention, inspiration, ingenuity, incentive and influence, providing McQuaid and readers with the “INth degree.”

The book includes an endorsement from Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran and promises an “easy-to-read and understandable” take on business advice interspersed with anecdotes from McQuaid’s personal experience building her career.

By Martha Melendez

Engel & Völkers Central Florida real estate adviser Martha Melendez has recently released her debut book, The Aspiring Agent. Written with fellow Engel & Völkers colleague Steve Stark, the book guides new and aspiring agents through building their business, from growing a sphere of influence to choosing the right brokerage to learning the ins and outs of fair housing to the specifics of working with buyers and sellers and beyond.

Melendez has been working in the real estate industry for more than 15 years and has served as Engel & Völkers Melbourne Central’s vice president of talent attraction for nearly six years. The Aspiring Agent is truly a teaching book, with relevant takeaways included at the end of each chapter and a glossary of terms at the end of the book so that new agents can have a quick reference guide.

By Dave Meyer

Dave Meyer, host of BiggerPockets’ On the Market podcast and author of Real Estate by the Numbers, has released a new book that recognizes that there are many paths to success in real estate.

In Start With Strategy, Meyer guides readers to assess their resources and specific situations so that they can create an investment strategy that works for them as individuals. Meyer covers how to create realistic long-term goals, mitigate risk and maximize returns for real estate portfolio growth. The book also includes sample plans and templates to help readers easily develop their own strategies.

By Ryan Serhant

In his third book, Bravo star and SERHANT. founder, broker and CEO Ryan Serhant tackles the power of branding. Serhant argues that an individual’s authentic self is their true brand, and anytime someone needs the service you sell, you want them to automatically think of you.

In Brand it Like Serhant, Serhant includes plenty of wild stories from his career, as well as takeaways from entrepreneurs who have built some of the biggest brands, including entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk, luxury designer Rebecca Minkoff, self-help author Mark Manson and others.

Serhant’s book is another hands-on affair, with various exercises, worksheets and a case study for readers to review and work on as they go through the book’s lessons.

Email Lillian Dickerson