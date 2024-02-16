The family has owned the shingle-style property since 1999, spending many vacations and holidays there, and is now selling it for $14.95 million.

Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Hilton & Hyland co-founder Rick Hilton and his wife, Kathy Hilton, are selling their Southampton vacation home for $14.95 million after decades of ownership, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Rick Hilton is the heir and grandson of Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Hilton. Kathy Hilton has appeared on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her half-sisters Kim and Kyle Richards (who is also Mauricio Umansky’s wife). The couple are parents to socialite Paris Hilton and fashion designer Nicky Hilton. They also have two sons together, Barron and Conrad Hilton.

The Hiltons purchased the Southampton estate in 1999 for $2.385 million when they were living in New York City. Over the years, the family has reportedly spent a number of vacations and holidays in the house.

Jared Seligman of The Corcoran Group is representing the property. Seligman declined to comment on the listing.

The six-bedroom, 10,500-square-foot home sits on 2.7 acres in a gated community and was built in the 1990s. The shingle-style home features three wood-burning fireplaces, high ceilings, a library, a formal dining room and private guest quarters.

In 2018, the Hiltons renovated the kitchen, all bathrooms and the primary bedroom suite.

The property features a gunite pool | Zack Milligan/Hamptons Visuals All the home's bathrooms were renovated in 2018 | Geir Magnusson The home includes three wood-burning fireplaces | Geir Magnusson The grand central staircase | Geir Magnusson The Hiltons spent many holidays at the Hamptons home | Geir Magnusson The kitchen was also renovated in 2018 | Geir Magnusson Rick Hilton said the home's layout is "perfect" for entertaining | Geir Magnusson

“The layout is perfect for comfortable living and entertaining, and we have countless happy memories there,” Rick Hilton said in a statement sent to The WSJ.

The property features terraces off of most bedrooms and a large outdoor dining pavilion. The backyard also holds a gunite pool with hot tub, and has the capacity for a tennis court, the listing notes, pending town approval. The home sale will also come with deeded access to Fowlers Beach, which is less than a mile away from the property.

Since moving to Los Angeles in the 2000s, the Hiltons have used the property less often, The WSJ reported. The property has also been up for rent periodically at a six-figure price.

According to a social media post, Paris Hilton met her now-husband Carter Reum in the Hamptons over Thanksgiving in 2019. She has starred in the reality series’ The Simple Life and Paris in Love. She also published a book, Paris: The Memoir, in 2023.

At the end of 2022, Rick Hilton relinquished his co-ownership of Hilton & Hyland to Lori Hyland, wife of the late Jeff Hyland. At that time, he announced a new brokerage in partnership with his son, Barron Hilton, Hilton & Hilton. Few details about the joint venture between father and son have been released since then.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson