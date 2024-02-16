Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events .

“The real estate brokerage business follows trends,” SERHANT. founder and CEO Ryan Serhant said at Inman Connect New York 2024. “We jump on trends, but we don’t actually push the industry forward.”

Here, Serhant outlines his brokerage’s new AI-driven tech tool, called S.MPLE, as an example of forward-thinking innovation. He also talks about the potential to be found in the current market and the central role agents will continue to play for consumers.

Watch the entire session via the video at the top of this post.