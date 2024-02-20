The company said it expects to grow total revenue 19 percent to 22 percent this year as it continues its expansion as an industry leader.

Matterport reported earning $158 million last year as it continued its pursuit to become the industry leader in creating digital replicas of homes, buildings and more, the company reported on Tuesday.

That was up 16 percent compared to 2022. Still, it wasn’t enough to offset the $65.8 million the company lost for the year as it remained focused on its rapid expansion, according to Matterport’s fourth quarter earnings report.

Matterport, which relies on customer subscriptions for 60 percent of its revenue, said it now has 938,000 subscribers, including 1 out of 4 Fortune 1000 companies.

Heading into 2023, Matterport said it expected to earn as much as $169 million in total revenue for the year. It later lowered that expectation by 6 percent, telling investors in November they should expect the company to earn as much as $159 million total for the year.

Matterport creates what it calls “digital twins” of built environments. It grew rapidly through the pandemic when buyers quickly shifted to online shopping. Matterport technology allowed listings to showcase 3-dimensional tours of homes.

Matterport now boasts management of 38 billion square feet of buildings and spaces, having created 11.7 million digital twins. The company said that’s 100 times more than its competitors.

The company beat its own expectations for its ability to grow revenue from subscriptions in the fourth quarter. It had expected to pull in as much as $23.3 million from subscriptions in the quarter. Instead, it earned $23.6 million, indicating its subscription revenue was accelerating.

Matterport also earns revenue by selling the advanced cameras that create the digital twins, and its earnings report showed that segment slowed 44 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The company had been on pace to increase its product revenue heading into the fourth quarter when sales slowed.

The company’s service revenue grew 38 percent for the year.

In the first quarter of this year, the company said it expected to earn up to $24.2 million from subscriptions as the company keeps its eye on expanding.

The company said it expects to grow total revenue 19 percent to 22 percent this year.

CEO RJ Pittman is scheduled to speak with investors on Tuesday afternoon.

This post will be updated with remarks from Pittman.

