Buyer agents are already cutting commissions: The Download
In the post-Sitzer world we now live in, agents and brokers are already dealing with the new reality by cutting buyer commissions to the bone.
DOJ to Nosalek judge: Broker commissions should be decoupled
The Department of Justice said a proposed settlement in the major antitrust lawsuit might itself violate federal law and said buyers should negotiate their broker’s commission directly.
6 scripts agents need for a time such as this
Meeting the unique needs of buyers and sellers today means knowing just what to say to generate important dialogues. Jimmy Burgess offers scripts that resonate in our current market moment.
HomeServices dropped from long-running buyer commission lawsuit
The court dismissed a federal antitrust claim in the case known as Batton 1, but allowed state-law claims to proceed, partially due to the argument that commissions are baked into home prices.
Here’s what lies ahead for the spring selling market
Trainer and author Bernice Ross talks to market expert Rick Sharga about red flags and opportunities to be found in the upcoming spring real estate market.