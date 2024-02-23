Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

In the post-Sitzer world we now live in, agents and brokers are already dealing with the new reality by cutting buyer commissions to the bone.

The Department of Justice said a proposed settlement in the major antitrust lawsuit might itself violate federal law and said buyers should negotiate their broker’s commission directly.

Meeting the unique needs of buyers and sellers today means knowing just what to say to generate important dialogues. Jimmy Burgess offers scripts that resonate in our current market moment.

The court dismissed a federal antitrust claim in the case known as Batton 1, but allowed state-law claims to proceed, partially due to the argument that commissions are baked into home prices.

Trainer and author Bernice Ross talks to market expert Rick Sharga about red flags and opportunities to be found in the upcoming spring real estate market.