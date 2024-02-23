Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Buyer agents are already cutting commissions: The Download

In the post-Sitzer world we now live in, agents and brokers are already dealing with the new reality by cutting buyer commissions to the bone.

DOJ to Nosalek judge: Broker commissions should be decoupled

Getty Images

The Department of Justice said a proposed settlement in the major antitrust lawsuit might itself violate federal law and said buyers should negotiate their broker’s commission directly.

6 scripts agents need for a time such as this

Meeting the unique needs of buyers and sellers today means knowing just what to say to generate important dialogues. Jimmy Burgess offers scripts that resonate in our current market moment.

HomeServices dropped from long-running buyer commission lawsuit

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

The court dismissed a federal antitrust claim in the case known as Batton 1, but allowed state-law claims to proceed, partially due to the argument that commissions are baked into home prices.

Here’s what lies ahead for the spring selling market

Trainer and author Bernice Ross talks to market expert Rick Sharga about red flags and opportunities to be found in the upcoming spring real estate market.

eXp Realty | RE/MAX
