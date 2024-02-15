In an earnings report Thursday afternoon, Opendoor CEO Carrie Wheeler struck an optimistic tone and pointed to the “potential for a more normalized macro backdrop” in 2024.

A rough housing market took a toll on Opendoor in the final months of 2023, with new numbers showing that the company’s revenue fell significantly compared to one year earlier — though it still managed to trim losses.

In total, Opendoor earned $870 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, according to a newly published earnings report. That represents a 70 percent drop versus Q4 of 2022. However, the company suffered a net loss of $91 million, which is an improvement over the loss of $399 million one year earlier.

The Q4 2023 loss was also an improvement over Q3, when Opendoor lost $106 million.

The number of homes Opendoor sold in the final months of 2023 echoes what happened to the firm’s revenue; in total, the company sold 2,364 properties, down 69 percent year over year. That was also down 12 percent compared to the previous quarter.

In the report, CEO Carrie Wheeler said that 2023 “was about focus, execution, and progress,” and noted that the company’s Q4 numbers “exceeded the high end of our prior guidance ranges.”

“The progress we made in 2023, combined with the potential for a more normalized macro backdrop, positions us well to rescale our business in 2024,” Wheeler said in the report. “Opendoor stands alone as the largest digital platform for residential real estate transactions, and we will continue to invest in our products to be the catalyst for change in how consumers sell and buy homes.”

In addition to fourth-quarter numbers, Thursday’s report also shows that for all of 2023, Opendoor earned $6.9 billion in revenue. That’s a dip of 55 percent compared to what the company earned in 2022. Opendoor lost $275 million in 2023, which is an improvement over the $1.4 billion loss it experienced in 2022.

Homes sold fell 52 percent in 2023 to a total of 18,708.

Heading into Thursday’s earnings, shares in Opendoor were trading in the mid-to-low $3 range. They lost value over the course of Thursday and were also down nearly a dollar relative to the beginning of this year.

The company’s shares fluctuated in after-hours trading following the publication of Thursday’s earnings report.

Opendoor had a market cap of about $2.24 billion when markets closed Thursday.

Opendoor last reported earnings in November. At the time, the iBuyer revealed that it brought in $980 million in revenue between July and September of last year — down 71 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Thursday’s earnings report comes at a unique moment for the real estate industry. Thanks to high mortgage rates, home sales slowed in both 2022 and 2023. That in turn has hurt the bottom line of numerous companies, and earlier this week Anywhere also revealed it suffered a Q4 revenue dip.

However, the high rates of late 2023 have abated somewhat and are expected to improve further over the course of 2024 — prompting some analysts to suggest that this earnings season, Q4 numbers may matter less than forward-looking commentary from company leaders.

Developing…

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional information from Opendoor’s earnings report, commentary from the company’s investor call and background information.

Email Jim Dalrymple II