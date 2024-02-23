As many as 15,000 members of St. Louis-based MARIS will have access to ApplyLink, RentSpree’s solution for slow lease transactions, dated lead capture, conversion tactics and rental workflows.

Mid-America Regional Information Systems, or MARIS, is the latest multiple listing service to team with RentSpree, lifting the property management platform’s roster of MLS partners to more than 300, according to an announcement Wednesday.

As many as 15,000 members of the St. Louis, Missouri-based MARIS will now have access to ApplyLink, RentSpree’s solution for slow lease transactions, dated lead capture, conversion tactics and rental process workflows in addition to an array of features aimed at marketing, tenant tracking and leasing assistance.

“We are currently experiencing unprecedented changes in our industry,” MARIS CEO Cameron Paine said in a statement. “I am excited to be leading the charge in bringing on new and innovative rental technology to MARIS. We are laser focused on meeting the evolving needs of our brokers and agents serving the rental markets in Missouri and Illinois. They are empowered by data and information, as well as the smartest most efficient tools on the market. RentSpree fills that need perfectly.”

RentSpree has expanded its footprint through its MLS partnership program, using it to demonstrate the value in working with renters as a long-term lead source at a low point in the market that has pushed homebuyers and sellers to the sidelines. It now offers numerous marketing technologies and management tools for agents and property managers.

Meanwhile, RentSpree has also pushed the brand beyond its name, assisting sales agents with tenants and revealing new ways to manage income-generating properties. In October, for example, RentSpree added tenant credit building to its repertoire, allowing users to report on-time payments to credit bureau TransUnion. RentSpree CEO Michael Lucarelli believes “organizations that lead the rental conversation are true thought leaders.”

“At RentSpree, we are proud to work with companies that are continuing to support and provide the necessary tools for agents to succeed in a rental-dominated market,” Lucarelli added.

The MARIS partnership follows a similar agreement made in September with NorthstarMLS, a Midwest MLS that boasts 22,600 members. NorthstarMLS inked more than 112,900 real estate transactions valued at more than $37.2 billion in 2021, according to its website.

RentSpree is based in Los Angeles and was ranked on Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023.

