The technology platform is designed to improve marketing for listings. Now, Howard Hanna agents will get to exclusively offer the tool to their clients in Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

Just a week after Zillow announced that it was taking Listing Showcase nationwide, the company has revealed a new partnership to deploy the offering with Howard Hanna.

The partnership will give Howard Hanna agents exclusive access to Listing Showcase in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. According to a statement, the agreement means Howard Hanna agents now “can offer sellers an elevated listing experience they can’t find anywhere else, attracting home shoppers on Zillow with immersive, rich media.”

Howard “Hoby” Hanna IV, CEO of the eponymous brokerage, added in the statement that he is “thrilled to kick off 2024” with the exclusive partnership.

“Listing Showcase is a game changer for our business, providing powerful exposure and amplified visibility for our agents’ listings on Zillow,” Hanna continued. “This is a huge benefit for buyers, sellers and Howard Hanna agents alike.”

Listing Showcase is an AI-driven marketing stack for listing agents, sold under the ShowingTime+ brand. Among other things, the technology digitally enhances photos, determines which images consumers react to most often, automatically labels room photos, and highlights agents’ names and brands. It’s effectively an amalgam of technologies that Zillow has acquired over time and which it has merged to beef up its software-as-a-service business.

The company has also said a testing period showed that, on average, the elevated exposure Listing Showcase offered resulted in homes going to pending status 15 percent faster than nearby listings.

Thursday’s statement on the new partnership with Howard Hanna adds that “Listing Showcase helps agents representing sellers customize their listings, highlight a home’s best features and provide the media-rich experience shoppers and sellers want to help attract more interest from buyers.”

Listing Showcase is additionally an important part of Zillow’s ongoing efforts to build a real estate and housing “super app,” which has been a major push for the company for the last couple of years.

Zillow had previously made Listing Showcase available in a limited number of markets but revealed on Feb. 23 that the offering was available across the U.S. The company told Inman at the time that it was making Listing Showcase available at a range of affordability levels, for all size brokerages.

In Thursday’s statement, Mike Lane — ShowingTime+’s vice president of enterprise sales — said that the company is “thrilled to have Howard Hanna offering their clients Listing Showcase to stand out on Zillow.”

“Howard Hanna is the largest family-owned and -operated brokerage throughout the U.S.,” Lane continued, “and we believe this partnership will raise the bar for home shopping and selling for Cleveland and Pittsburgh area consumers and give Howard Hanna agents an edge in their marketing to win more customers.”

