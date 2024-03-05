The highest honor in luxury real estate, the Golden I Club, is now accepting nominations. Winners will be celebrated at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024.
This summer, Inman will honor the fifth class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The honorees will be announced live at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024.
What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees include the top luxury agents and brokers, the best luxury technology, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year (dating from July 2023), as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.
Most importantly, we’re asking for your help. We are seeking nominees for the Golden I Club in the following categories:
- Top luxury agent
- Top luxury team
- Top luxury brokerage
- Top luxury technology or tool
- Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury home/property
- Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development
- Best City Sale
- Best Beach Sale
- Best Mountain Sale
To nominate a colleague, company or campaign for an Inman Golden I, click here. Nominations will close May 1, 2024.
Finalists will be announced on Inman.com in June 2024. Then, we look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2024, to celebrate the winners together.