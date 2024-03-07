The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Today, Inman reveals its class of 2024 Marketing All-Stars award winners. 

This is the second year Inman is celebrating the people who foster marketing and advertising excellence and connection within the real estate community. The recipients of the Marketing All-Star awards span the gamut in the marketing sector of the real estate industry from chief marketing officers to brand and communications professionals.

These award winners have shown that creativity, combined with data and strategy, can drive real results.

“We are thrilled to recognize the talented individuals behind the most successful brands and campaigns across the industry, spanning from top-level executives steering entire organizations to the dedicated independent contributors working tirelessly on the ground to weave their magic,” Inman CEO Emily Paquette said “Every one of them has pushed the business to new levels of excellence through their outstanding brand marketing and creative achievements, and it’s our privilege to honor them.”

The list of 90+ award recipients for Inman’s second class of Marketing All-Star winners includes:

  • David Marine, CMO of Anywhere Brands
  • Katelyn Castellano, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Engel & Völkers
  • Michele Thiel, Vice President of Marketing at Homes.com 
  • Matthew Blocher, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at CoStar Group
  • Matthew Levy, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Robert Palmer 
  • Alec Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer at loanDepot
  • Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer of Realtor.com
  • Kellin Zona, Vice President, Marketing at SERHANT.

…plus more, all of whom have made an indelible mark on our industry through the power of marketing.

See the full list of award recipients here, and join us in celebrating the winners. 

To see upcoming Inman awards, including those open to public nominations, click here.

