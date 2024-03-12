Who’s the standout individual on your team or in your company who catches everyone’s attention, effortlessly builds connections, and contributes to making your company the best it can be, even though they’re still early in their career? They’re the kind of person who is likely to become a force in the industry as their career matures.

If you have someone like this in your midst, consider nominating them for Inman’s inaugural Future Leaders of Real Estate Award. It’s Inman’s first award exclusive for real estate professionals under the age of 40.

Public nominations are now open in six categories: ⁠

Agents, teams and brokers

Marketing and sales

Founders and entrepreneurs

Mortgage and Finance

Technology and data

Advocate for change

Nominations may be submitted here. The cost to submit a nomination is $299. The deadline is March 28, with winners to be announced in May.

Since its inception, Inman’s industry-leading awards program has recognized greatness and achievement in every corner of the residential real estate industry — from innovation, AI, mortgage and finance, marketing, and proptech. Inman awards are the most coveted and most anticipated in real estate. Click here to see the full list.