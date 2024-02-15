Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Inman rolled out its second-ever class of Global Real Estate Influencers on Thursday, revealing a powerhouse roster of taste-makers and agenda-setters anchored by reality television star Ryan Serhant.

From trailblazer Farrah Brittany of The Agency and Sharelle Rosado of Tampa Bay-based Allure Realty to Serhant himself, Inman’s 2024 Influencers boast millions of social media followers while frequently blazing innovative new trails in technology, marketing and sales, Inman VP of Industry Engagement Katie Gaudu said.

“Inman is thrilled to announce the return of its Influencer program, showcasing the expertise and journeys of industry trailblazers,” Gaudu told Inman.

“The program is designed to offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the industry’s most recognizable names are navigating the complexities of modern business to meet consumers where they are,” Gaudu added. “Through curated content spanning tech stacks, marketing strategies and lifestyle insights tailored to consumer demands, our aim is to empower real estate professionals with the tools to refine their unique value propositions and elevate their businesses to the next level.”

This year’s Influencer lineup promises to be bigger and better than ever, with agents spanning both coasts and across a variety of niches. All have commanded six-figure follower counts on at least one social media platform to help grow their personal brand. The 2024 class of Influencers is driving new industry technology and marketing tactics on- and offline while seamlessly leading clients through the biggest transaction of their lives.

Read below to learn more about Inman’s new class of Global Real Estate Influencers, and in the months ahead check Inman.com, Facebook Live and other social media platforms for more exclusive content from Serhant, Brittany, Rosado and the rest of the new class.

Inman’s Global Real Estate Influencers for 2024

SERHANT. founder, broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will launch Inman’s 2024 Global Real Estate Influencer program with a bang.

The Million Dollar Listing star has come a long way since first making a splash on the Bravo series in 2012. Serhant went on to create his own spin-offs, Sell it Like Serhant and Million Dollar Listing: Ryan’s Renovation, release a robust real estate education program, write three books and found his eponymous brokerage during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also got a new reality TV show forthcoming — House of SERHANT. on Netflix.

It’s no wonder then that Serhant is approaching two million followers on Instagram. The CEO seems to always have his hand in a new project, challenging the industry to become ever better.

He also continues to represent notable properties, including a penthouse at Central Park Tower, currently the tallest residential tower in the world.

Farrah Brittany grew up in the limelight as the eldest daughter of reality TV star Kyle Richards and stepdaughter of The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky.

But Brittany has made a name for herself in her own right since becoming an agent in 2013. Over the years, she’s successfully represented many multi-million-dollar properties in different markets across LA and other parts of the globe.

Brittany currently has about 643,000 followers on Instagram and recently launched a new website that bridges real estate and lifestyle content. She also stars on the Netflix hit Buying Beverly Hills, Season 2 of which is anticipated to drop on the streaming platform in the next few months.

For more than two decades, Chad Carroll has been building his real estate chops, consistently ranking as the No. 1 agent for Compass Florida and as a top 1 percent agent nationwide. To date, he has closed more than $5.5 billion in career sales volume and has been known to close record-breaking deals in his market.

Over the course of his career, Carroll has embraced new technology and its creative uses, elevating his marketing with tools like AI, programmatic advertising and geofencing.

As leader of The Chad Carroll Group, Carroll guides his team with a full-service approach to clients, committing to serving them around the clock. Carroll currently has over 490,000 followers on Instagram.

Over the years, the name Jordan Cohen has become nearly synonymous with RE/MAX. The Southern California-based agent has been the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in the world six times now and consistently closes over $300 million in sales volume each year.

Seven years into his career, Cohen started to incorporate luxury homes and clients into his book of business, bringing in a number of professional athletes, actors, singers and entertainment executives to his client roster. Cohen is perhaps best known for perfecting the art of the listing presentation. Agents can now learn his secrets by reading his book, The Agent’s Edge, which was published in 2023 and includes a foreword by Sylvester Stallone.

Cohen now has over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

After a 10-year career in the U.S. Army, Sharelle Rosado brought her leadership skills, drive and determination to the real estate industry.

In 2019, she founded luxury Tampa Bay-based firm Allure Realty. Through her business, Rosado aims to mentor and empower minority female real estate professionals while also providing excellent service for the firm’s high-profile clients. Allure Realty specializes in serving sports and entertainment clients as well as military clients who are relocating.

Rosado and her team were featured on Netflix’s Selling Tampa, which aired in 2021. The firm now also has a location in Miami and will soon be expanding into Charlotte. Rosado has 489,000 followers on Instagram.

With a real estate career that has spanned more than 15 years, Quiana Watson has gained extensive industry knowledge and expertise in the Atlanta real estate market, becoming one of the city’s top brokers.

In 2020, Watson broke out on her own, launching Watson Realty Co., a full-service brokerage. Watson has sold millions of dollars worth of properties over the course of her career and is within the top 1 percent of Realtors as recognized by the National Association of Realtors. She also has credentials as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) and as an Elite Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS).

Watson starred in OWN’s Ladies Who List: Atlanta, which premiered in 2022. She has 474,000 Instagram followers.

