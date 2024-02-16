Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Designed for real estate professionals, Inman Access is the ultimate toolkit to elevate your knowledge and stay ahead of the competition. From in-depth market analysis to insider tips and marketing strategies, Inman Access provides all you need to fuel your success.

In today’s Inman Access class, Attilio Adamo and Victoria Adamo, managing partners of The Adamo Group, share their practical advice for new agents navigating challenges within the industry. The Adamos will discuss how to master market intricacies, create compelling content for social media, best practices for nurturing relationships not only with clients but with colleagues, and so much more.

With Inman Access, unlock the video above to learn from industry experts and set yourself up for success. Plus, gain access to an entire library of educational video classes ranging from a variety of categories.

Join Inman Access