Sexual assault complaint stresses Sanford’s ‘control’ over eXp agents

Judge finds four agents have plausibly alleged that eXp Realty founder and CEO Glenn Sanford attempted a “cover up” of alleged rapes by top agent recruiters in order to financially benefit.

Howard Hanna dismissed from mother of all commission suits

Howard Hanna had been one of several defendants in a case known as Batton 2, which was brought by homebuyers and has a much larger scope than some better-known cases.

Try these 7 budget-friendly lead sources with no upfront fee

In a market where agents must be expense-averse, Jimmy Burgess writes, generating leads that only have an expense if money comes in can make a lot of sense.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy added to growing Gibson commission suit

Warren Buffett

Amended complaint alleges Warren Buffett’s company abused the trust inspired by his name to encourage homesellers to use HomeServices and further alleged price-fixing conspiracy.

Using paid leads? Here’s the FCC change you need to know now

Whether your lead gen leans into cold calls, direct mail, door knocking or portals, Bernice Ross talks to REDX President Curtis Fenn to find out what changes are afoot.

