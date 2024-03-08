Mark your calendars for the ultimate real estate experiences with Inman’s upcoming events! Dive into the future at Connect Miami, immerse in luxury at Luxury Connect, and converge with industry leaders at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Discover more and join the industry’s best at inman.com/events.

Judge finds four agents have plausibly alleged that eXp Realty founder and CEO Glenn Sanford attempted a “cover up” of alleged rapes by top agent recruiters in order to financially benefit.

Howard Hanna had been one of several defendants in a case known as Batton 2, which was brought by homebuyers and has a much larger scope than some better-known cases.

In a market where agents must be expense-averse, Jimmy Burgess writes, generating leads that only have an expense if money comes in can make a lot of sense.

Amended complaint alleges Warren Buffett’s company abused the trust inspired by his name to encourage homesellers to use HomeServices and further alleged price-fixing conspiracy.

Whether your lead gen leans into cold calls, direct mail, door knocking or portals, Bernice Ross talks to REDX President Curtis Fenn to find out what changes are afoot.