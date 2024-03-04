Amended complaint alleges Warren Buffett’s company abused the trust inspired by his name to encourage homesellers to use HomeServices and further alleged price-fixing conspiracy.

The moment has arrived — the moment to take charge. This summer, at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug 1, 2024, experience the complete reinvention of the most important event in real estate. Join your peers and the industry’s best as we shape the future — together. Learn more.

Plaintiffs in the first antitrust commission suit filed after a jury verdict in the Sitzer | Burnett case have expanded the scope of their complaint to include the parent company of HomeServices of America, Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

Attorneys for homesellers Don Gibson, Lauren Criss and John Meiners filed an amended complaint on March 4 naming Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a holding company that owns HomeServices and is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, as a defendant in the case. The plaintiffs’ original complaint did not name HomeServices as a defendant.

Both complaints challenge a National Association of Realtors rule requiring listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers in order to submit a listing to a multiple listing service, which the plaintiffs allege violates the Sherman Antitrust Act.

“Berkshire Hathaway Energy has engaged in price fixing by using our nation’s MLS system as a vehicle to fix, increase, raise, and stabilize the number of commissions that a homeowner has to pay to sell their home,” the amended complaint says.

On Oct. 31, Sitzer | Burnett jurors found that NAR, Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Anywhere, HomeServices and two of its subsidiaries, BHH Affiliates and HSF Affiliates, conspired to enforce the NAR rule and thereby inflate broker commission rates paid by homesellers. The jury awarded $1.78 billion in damages to a class of approximately 500,000 Missouri homeowners. If that award stands, it would be trebled by law to more than $5.3 billion.

The Gibson case was filed within minutes of that verdict. NAR, Compass, eXp World Holdings, Redfin, Weichert Realtors, United Real Estate and Douglas Elliman are also defendants in the case.

“Our continued investigation into this makes it clear that Berkshire Hathaway Energy is involved in this at the highest levels, and it’s now our intent to bring them in and hold them accountable for what happened on their watch,” lead plaintiffs’ counsel Michael Ketchmark of Ketchmark & McCreight told Inman in a phone interview.

“They’ve long touted this concept that they call the ‘Halo Effect,’ where when they attach the name Berkshire Hathaway or Warren Buffett to a company or industry people trust him and believe that and that’s exactly what they did with HomeServices in order to encourage homesellers in the United States to use their company. That was used as a way for furthering this conspiracy. We think it’s important that this is brought to light and that they’re held accountable for what they’ve done.”

HomeServices declined to comment for this story. Ketchmark is also lead counsel for the Sitzer | Burnett plaintiffs.

“We’re opening a new line of attack in this litigation by going farther up the chain,” Ketchmark said. “We’ve held HomeServices liable [in Sitzer/Burnett], as well as the subsidiaries for HomeServices. In this case, we’re going to show that you can go higher up the ladder than we originally suspected.”

The amended complaint alleges numerous ties between Berkshire Hathaway Energy and HomeServices, including shared leaders, mutual strategy meetings, and combined books.

“Berkshire Hathaway Energy has played an active role in controlling the day-to-day operation and oversight of HomeServices and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” the complaint says.

“Mr. [Greg] Abel, in his role as CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Energy and vice-president and board member of Berkshire Hathaway, has overseen and controlled the actions of Gino Blefari, the president and CEO of HomeServices of America.”

According to the complaint, BHE created the Code of Business Conduct that HomeServices and its personnel are required to follow, which encourages participation in trade associations, including NAR.

“HomeServices followed Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s directions to participate in trade associations through its executives’, employees’, and agents’ participation in NAR,” the complaint says.

“In fact, HomeServices touted its leadership at NAR on its website (prior to removing the language shortly before the Burnett trial): ‘As an industry leader, we have a responsibility to actively participate in shaping our industry and its current and future business model.'”

The complaint alleges BHE considers itself the joint employer of HomeServices employees, cites HomeServices workers as its own employees in public filings, provides millions of dollar’s worth of administrative services to HomeServices, and that the two companies “intermingle their expenses and profits.”

“Berkshire Hathaway considers Berkshire Hathaway Energy and HomeServices earnings as its own,” the complaint says. “Berkshire Hathaway also guarantees credit facilities for Berkshire Hathaway Energy and HomeServices.

“Thus, the finances of all three entities are intermingled and they do not observe corporate formalities when it comes to profits, names, brands, control or otherwise.”

Developing…

Read the amended complaint:

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter