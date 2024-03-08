In luxury real estate, Mauricio Umansky writes, partnerships can be powerful devices in your ever-evolving business toolkit.

In the world of luxury real estate, it isn’t just about fresh listings and open houses; it’s an opportunity to forge alliances that elevate your business and captivate discerning clients. Forget generic “networking” — let’s explore four tactical partnerships that can transform your portfolio from impressive to iconic.

Bring the creatives home

Luxury isn’t just about square footage; it’s about an experience. Think about partnering with a local art gallery or renowned interior designer to host curated exhibits within your listings. Imagine showcasing contemporary sculptures in a minimalist penthouse or hosting a vintage fashion pop-up in a restored townhouse.

Offer VIP open house previews to your top clients, featuring hors d’oeuvres catered by a Michelin-starred chef to private sommelier tastings or private events with a winery. Get inventive and create experiences with professionals that ignite the imagination, appeal to clients’ interests and seal the deal.

These professionals’ visions can add extra sparkle to your listings, transforming sterile spaces into inviting homes that buyers will respond to — and see themselves living in.

These partnerships don’t just beautify your listings—they create buzz, attract a sophisticated clientele, and establish you as an in-the-know tastemaker beyond real estate.

Befriend the bespoke brigade

Cater to the desires of the discerning with exclusive partnerships with niche artisans, bespoke tailors and luxury car dealerships. Offer in-house consultations with watchmakers or personal stylists, showcasing the hidden gems nestled within your city’s cultural tapestry.

Consider hosting a private trunk show of handcrafted jewelry within your penthouse listing, or partnering with a vintage car restoration expert to curate a “dream garage” experience for a discerning buyer.

For example, I recently partnered with Genesis to have two vehicles delivered to my listing for a special VIP event. Not only did their delivery create an incredible spectacle as a crane maneuvered the vehicles onto the estate’s hillside lawn — see the video here — but the event itself worked to mirror the elevated lifestyle that the estate provides and offered an up-close look at some amazing new luxury vehicles.

The philanthropic power play

Luxury is also rooted in legacy. Consider partnering with prominent philanthropic organizations aligned with your clients’ values. Host fundraising events within your listings, donate a portion of your proceeds to a worthy cause or curate exclusive silent auctions within listed homes with proceeds benefiting local museums.

These partnerships tap into your clients’ innate desire to make a difference, fostering emotional connections that transcend transactions.

Embrace unexpected alliances

Think outside the traditional real estate box. Partner with luxury travel agencies, yachting brokers, or even private jet services.

Offer bundled vacation packages centered around your listings, or curate bespoke travel itineraries tailored to your clients’ passions. We have partnered with Burgess Yachts, and, more recently, Kensington Tours, a global luxury tour operator offering tailor-made travel experiences and white-glove concierge service across six continents. These less-expected partnerships broaden your reach, attract an adventurous clientele and cement your image as a lifestyle architect, not just a Realtor.

On a smaller scale, organizing industry events including real estate panels, educational seminars, and networking functions within your local community hold the potential for valuable partnerships to emerge unexpectedly while cultivating collaboration among colleagues within your brokerage and beyond.

Remember, in luxury real estate, partnerships can be powerful devices in your ever-evolving business toolkit. Choose wisely, cultivate trust and leverage each collaboration to curate experiences that resonate with your clientele. Let’s make 2024 your most inventive, collaborative and fulfilling year yet.