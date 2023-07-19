In July, Inman gazes at the glitter and glam of the luxury real estate market. Snapshots of the country’s top luxury markets, advice from leading agents, features on what affluent homeowners want now and a breakdown of the top sales of 2023 (so far) are all in the cards leading up to Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 7-8 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans to join us now.

Any buyer or seller can be challenging, with expectations that far surpass the normal, run-of-the-mill definition of client service. Now add millions of dollars to the purchase price, and you may be looking at a completely out-of-touch luxury client. One who thinks that your commission makes you their personal servant or, worse yet, their emotional punching bag.

We’re wondering just how different the rich are from the rest of us, so tell us all about it: What’s the most outlandish request a luxury client has ever made of you? Did they expect 24/7 personal attention? Impossible terms for their purchase or sale? Did they want you to pick up the tab for expensive repairs or upgrades? Were they just completely out of touch with the process? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.