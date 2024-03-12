By focusing on creating valuable content that resonates with your audience, David Marden writes, you can set yourself apart from the competition.

In the competitive world of real estate, establishing a strong online presence is crucial for attracting leads and driving business growth. One effective strategy for capturing potential clients’ attention is creating informative, educational and entertaining blog content.

By crafting engaging content that resonates with your target audience, you can position yourself as a trusted authority in the industry and generate valuable leads for your real estate business. However, it’s essential to avoid posting “low effort” or spammy content that search engines deem unhelpful or uninformative.

In this article, we’ll explore the benefits of creating high-quality blog content for real estate and why agents should prioritize quality over quantity. Before you write your next blog post, ask the following questions:

Is this something I would enjoy reading?

Have I seen a similar article somewhere else? If so, what unique value does the content of this article provide?

Does this article cater to the wants and needs of my target audience?

Why quality matters over quantity

While it may be tempting to churn out as much content as possible in an effort to attract leads, quality should always take precedence over quantity. Posting “low effort” or spammy content not only reflects poorly on your professionalism but can also harm your search engine rankings.

Search engines such as Google prioritize helpful, reliable, and people-first content. Posting low-quality content that offers little value to users can result in your website being penalized and pushed down in search results.

AI tools like ChatGPT can be a good tool to create outlines, rewrite content or just get you unstuck from some writer’s block, but content still needs to follow the guidelines of Google’s best practices.

Instead of focusing on quantity, concentrate on creating high-quality content that addresses the needs and interests of your target audience. By investing time and effort into crafting valuable blog posts, you can attract more traffic to your website, improve your search engine rankings, and ultimately generate more leads for your real estate business.

5 types of blogs you should NOT be posting

Content that has already been posted on another domain: Search engines will associate any SEO value with the original content creator. Sales content: A sales pitch won’t keep the blog engaging enough for potential A sales pitch won’t keep the blog engaging enough for potential clients to read more. “X” number of tips/trends for [whatever subject]: These types of posts are widely considered spam and will have very little SEO value or lead conversion ability Controversial topics: Nothing related to politics, religion or social issues that could be offensive Third-party-generated, automated posting: Their content may be a bit generic and not catered to your specific audience.

The power of informative and educational content

In today’s digital age, consumers have access to a wealth of information at their fingertips. As a real estate agent, you can leverage this trend by creating content that provides valuable insights and guidance to your audience.

Whether it’s tips for first-time homebuyers, market updates, or neighborhood spotlights, informative and educational content can help establish you as a knowledgeable and trustworthy resource for potential clients.

Technical guidelines

Blogs should be 1,000+ words

Include 2-3 on-site links (similar pages/content on your own site)

Include 1-2 off-site links (authority pages that confirm/verify the subject you are discussing)

Include infographics or charts that make the blog easier to read

Include images or videos, when applicable

By addressing common questions and concerns that homebuyers and sellers may have, you can position yourself as a helpful adviser who is genuinely invested in their success. This not only helps to build rapport and trust with your audience but also increases the likelihood that they will turn to you when they are ready to buy or sell a property.

There are plenty of real estate websites out there that can provide market reports with “X number of home sales, homes pending, new listings, etc in a specific area,” so use this opportunity to create informative and educational content that caters to your target audience.

Here are a few examples:

Victorian homes for sale or average price of Victorian homes

Homes with pools

Homes near country clubs or golf course community market reports

Entertainment value

While informative and educational content is essential, it’s also crucial to inject some entertainment value into your blog posts. Real estate can be a dry and complex topic, so finding ways to make your content engaging and entertaining can help capture and maintain your audience’s attention.

Consider incorporating storytelling, humor, or visual elements such as videos or infographics to make your content more engaging. By adding a personal touch and showcasing your personality, you can create a connection with your audience and make your content more memorable.

For real estate blogs, some examples include:

Homes with the best pools

Celebrity homes

Neighborhood/city-specific topics

In conclusion, creating engaging blog content for real estate is a powerful strategy for generating leads and growing your business. By providing informative, educational, and entertaining content, you can establish yourself as a trusted authority in the industry and attract potential clients to your website.

However, it’s essential to prioritize quality over quantity and avoid posting low-effort or spammy content that search engines don’t find helpful or informative. By focusing on creating valuable content that resonates with your audience, you can set yourself apart from the competition and achieve success in the world of real estate marketing.

David Marden is a third-generation real estate professional with 20+ years of experience and has mentored some of Chicago’s top real estate professionals. Connect with Marden on Instagram and Linkedin.