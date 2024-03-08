As Inman announces its Marketing All-Stars, it’s time to dive deep into all the marketing expertise you’ll need to shine bright this spring.

It’s Marketing and Branding Month here at Inman. As we enter a competitive spring selling season, let’s examine which tried-and-true tactics and cutting-edge innovations are getting deals done in today’s market. We’ll also be recognizing the industry’s marketing and branding leaders with Inman’s Marketing All-Star Awards.

Each week on The Download, Inman’s Christy Murdock takes a deeper look at the top-read stories of the week to give you what you’ll need to meet Monday head-on. This week: As Inman announces its Marketing All-Stars, it’s time to dive deep into all the marketing expertise you’ll need to shine bright this spring. Every week on The Download, our goal is to bring you the highest-flying, most compelling, most-read stories of the past week. This week, not one but two of our top five stories are focused on lead generation, and with spring springing, we know marketing’s on your mind.

Coincidentally, this week Inman announced its 2024 class of Marketing All-Stars, those often-unsung heroes who ideate, formulate and implement some of the most original marketing campaigns and high-level strategies for companies throughout the real estate space.

Be sure to check them out and be inspired by their work, then keep reading to find out how to make everything from branding to content marketing to SEO work in your favor.

This week, we’ve curated the latest from our Inman contributors — agents, trainers, brokers, coaches and thought leaders in the real estate industry who understand what’s really working now. Forget same-old, same-old marketing ideas. Dig deep and find everything you need to know to truly dominate your market this spring — and beyond.

In a market where agents must be expense-averse, Jimmy Burgess writes, generating leads that only have an expense if money comes in can make a lot of sense.

EXTRA: 15 Instagram accounts agents can learn from in 2024

If you want to raise your profile and stay top of mind in your chosen market, luxury consultant Chris Pollinger writes, it requires crafting an effective and recognizable brand identity.

EXTRA: 7 strategies to master cross-platform marketing

Think your website can’t compete with the big portals? SEO expert David Marden writes that, with smart keyword planning, you can find your place in online search results.

EXTRA: Location marketing goes plug-and-play with Local Logic’s latest

Ready to get busy? Trainer and author Bernice Ross talks to Curaytor co-founder and CEO Jimmy Mackin about the marketing plays that are working right now.