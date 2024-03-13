A lack of focus, prioritization and patience can undermine your best ideas and keep them from coming to fruition, writes marketing expert Molly McKinley.

I received a text this morning from a visionary friend looking for help to get a handful of projects over the finish line. When asking questions about the intention and goals surrounding the projects, he stated, “These are just pet projects so my goal at the moment is to finish them. But I tend to overestimate and underestimate what I can do simultaneously.”

I’ve found this to be true for most visionaries; I call it visionary syndrome.

Over 25 years, I’ve observed a pattern: The most visionary individuals often face the toughest time realizing their ideas. Abundant ideas, unfortunately, correlate with a lack of focus, prioritization and patience.

What is visionary syndrome?

The core of visionary syndrome lies in underestimating a vision’s sheer magnitude and complexity. Had they comprehended the challenges awaiting them, many visionaries might have hesitated to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Paradoxically, they also tend to overestimate their capacity to navigate these challenges independently. Consequently, projects linger unfinished, demanding expertise beyond the visionary’s natural talents.

In the early stages, clarity becomes paramount to attract collaborators who are tuned into the vision’s frequency. Misinterpretations can dilute ideas, underscoring the critical need for alignment between the visionary and their collaborators. This delicate stage requires not just builders but individuals adept at recalibrating to match the intended vision.

Unpacking the sacred container for creative energy

It’s important to understand the principle of a sacred container because it’s the key to harnessing creative energy. Like a bowl or cup that holds water so it doesn’t spill, the same is true for ideas — they need containment so they don’t spill out into the ether unmanifested.

Often, numerous skills are required for an idea to take shape. It begins with clear words, or in marketing terms, messaging.

The power of words: A tried and true process for articulation

Speaking something into existence is the start of creating any idea. It is also where most visionaries get stuck because they can “see” but cannot communicate their thoughts in a way for others to understand.

This may be the single most important skill of any successful visionary — the ability to clearly articulate their idea. And, it is the hardest thing to do, requiring a process to help “pull” a vision out of someone to help name and shape it.

The link between the spoken word and realizing a vision underscores the significance of intention and purpose in communication. Words are the seeds of creation.

The marriage of science and spirituality: Tapping into universal laws

Spiritual truths have been decoupled from the boardroom. Collectively, we are experiencing the convergence of science and spirituality as we deepen our knowledge of quantum physics.

The discovery of the God Particle affirms that every atom contains sacred essence. Understanding these universal laws becomes crucial as they guide energy harnessing for building and manifesting ideas. As influential creators, humans can channel this energy to bring big ideas into the world.

Power in action: Completing the creative circuit

I believe the Universe rewards completion. Ideas emerging from Cosmic Thought resonate with individuals in tune with this vibration — and are received as imagination. Completion signifies a willingness to act, a crucial aspect of creation.

Action with energy containment and direction allows for the manifestation of ideas. Getting clear, putting ideas into words and intentionally speaking ideas into existence serve as the steps to convert those ideas into actions that resonate with others.

Embracing your unique journey: Overestimating or underestimating

Whether you are a frustrated visionary with unmanifested ideas or a creator archetype following the inspiration-action formula, understanding and addressing the challenges of overestimation and underestimation is paramount.

Both scenarios require inspiration, the sacred container of others, intentional articulation of the vision, and alignment of passion and purpose.

Who are we to think we can pull off big ideas? Who are we to think we cannot?

Molly McKinley, co-founder of Redtail Creative, Intentionaliteas and author of The Intentional Business: A Path to Purpose & Prosperity, is an expert at connecting the dots. She is a serial entrepreneur, public relations and integrated marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience launching new products and brands.