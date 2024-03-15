Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats, and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now! Learn more.

Tune into this week’s must-watch Inman Access class, available on any device, anytime, anywhere. Let’s dive into strategies for success and advice from top performers.

Renee Funk, eXp Realty, sits down with Bianca D’Alessio, Nest Seekers International, and Michelle Griffith, Douglas Elliman, to discuss listing presentation best practices and the process of acquiring sellers in today’s market. These leaders share the importance of creating strong relationships with clients, educating and formulating strategies based on a seller’s goals, and how to shift your mindset towards positivity and success.

If you’re in pursuit of winning listings in today’s market, this class is a must-watch. Unlock the video above, plus an entire library of educational videos designed to expand your knowledge as a real estate professional.

Watch Now