Join us for Understanding NAR’s Latest Developments
TODAY, Friday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Ed Zorn

On Friday, the National Association of Realtors agreed to pay $418 million over four years and institute a series of sweeping changes to its rules about the way broker and agent commissions are offered and displayed.

James Dwiggins

NextHome CEO James Dwiggins, NextHome Strategic Officer Keith Robinson and Ed Zorn, the California Regional MLS general counsel, will unpack the news at 1:30 p.m. PDT/4:30 p.m. EDT today in an exclusive livestream only available at Inman.com. It’s a rapidly developing story that threatens to shape the contours of the industry for years to come so be sure to check it out.

Keith Robinson

Dwiggins, Robinson and Zorn will break down the implications of the settlement, how it might influence your approach to sales and the rationale behind removing MLS offers of compensation.

All will be answered as the industry learns how to navigate this change effectively, whether as an agent, manager or owner, lender or title rep.

