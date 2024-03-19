The Andreessens have owned the home since 2007 and conducted extensive renovations. The couple also recently purchased several properties in Malibu, suggesting a switching of allegiances to Southern California.

Billionaire Marc Andreessen’s recent real estate moves may indicate a significant shift in the software engineer and venture capitalist’s way of life.

Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have owned a 12,200-square-foot estate in Atherton, California, since 2007, and have now listed it for $33.375 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The couple has also spent more than $250 million buying up property in Malibu in recent years across three separate parcels, suggesting they may be making a lifestyle shift from the tech-fueled cities of Northern California to the beach paradises of Southern California.

The Andreessens first purchased the 1.55-acre estate for $16.6 million, The WSJ reported. The property’s home was constructed by developer Colin Whiteside in the 1990s, but more recently underwent a four-year renovation.

The property includes a five-bedroom main residence, a one-bedroom detached guesthouse and a detached office studio, according to the listing description. The main house also features a den, office, upper- and lower-level lounges, fitness center and a cinema room across three floors accessible by an elevator.

Mary Gullixson and her son, Brent Gullixson, of Compass are representing the listing. They declined to comment on why the Andreessens are selling.

The property’s exterior features include manicured grounds of synthetic and natural grass, as well as a variety of trees, gardens, a covered terrace and pergola, fountains and a reflecting pool.

The estate is across the street from the Menlo Circus Club, a historic, private social and recreational club that first opened in the 1920s.

The Andreessens’ recent Malibu purchases have included a $177 million seven-acre estate in Paradise Cove, a $44.5 million estate on Escondido Beach and a $34 million beach house near Paradise Cove.

Andreessen co-founded Netscape with James H. Clark in 1994 as Mosaic Communications Corp. The company was acquired by AOL in 1999 for $4.2 billion. Andreessen went on to co-found venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in 2009, which has backed tech giants like Facebook, Coinbase and Slack. Arrillaga-Andreessen is a faculty member at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is founder of the Stanford Center of Philanthropy and Civil Society.

Atherton is one of the most wealthy enclaves in the U.S., with many Silicon Valley bigwigs making the town their home, including former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The town’s median home sale price was $5.7 million in February 2023, down 46 percent year over year, according to Redfin.

Compass
