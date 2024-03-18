The high-ranking team returns to Corcoran after a recent one-year stint at Douglas Elliman. Hottinger said Corcoran is “home” to the team.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Richard Hottinger and his team are some of the latest agents to change brokerage affiliations as top talent shakeups continue across the country. They’re returning to Corcoran Group a little over one year after moving to Douglas Elliman, Inman has learned.

The Hottinger Team’s move is a homecoming of sorts, although the same could be said of their move to Douglas Elliman last February. From 2010 through 2015, Hottinger and the team were at Douglas Elliman and then moved to Corcoran Group at the beginning of 2016. The Hottinger Team was then at Corcoran Group until February 2023, when it returned to Douglas Elliman.

Prior to joining Douglas Elliman in 2010, Hottinger was a solo agent for a brief period with Stribling & Associates.

“I am so pleased to have Richard and his team back with us at Corcoran,” Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “His incredible success is well known throughout the industry, and Corcoran is the perfect place for him and his team to capitalize on their outstanding reputation.”

Hottinger and his team have closed more than $300 million in transactions in the last three years, becoming the No. 45 ranked medium team in New York state in 2023 by sales volume with $116.34 million closed, according to Real Trends. That same year, the team was also ranked No. 18 medium team in New York City by sales volume, according to Real Trends. In addition to New York City, the team also operates in Miami.

In addition to Hottinger, the team includes agents Sari Ingerman, Frank Lulgjuraj, Adam Hernandez, Gabriella Abdelnour, Sofia Rovirosa and Melissa Au-Yeung.

“Corcoran is where I grew my career to what it is now and where I know I need to be to continue pushing the boundaries of what my team can do,” Hottinger said in a statement. “They say there’s no place like home, and to my team, Corcoran is home. We are thrilled to be back.”

When Hottinger made the move to Douglas Elliman last February, he cited new development opportunities and building a stronger presence in the Miami market as key reasons for the move. More recently, Hottinger told Inman that the team found themselves missing Corcoran, as the firm where they felt they had really honed their craft.

“At the time, moving to Elliman felt like the right idea, but ultimately, my team and I found ourselves really missing Corcoran as we built our careers at Corcoran — both the leadership and the prospects it offers our business,” Hottinger said in an email. “Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group’s reputation is undeniable, and Corcoran’s influential presence in New York and South Florida is something I’m thrilled to embrace.”

In a statement emailed to Inman, Hottinger’s most recent firm said, “Douglas Elliman wishes Richard the best.”

The team specializes in new development, investment properties and luxury sales. Hottinger has been the sales director for numerous sold-out development projects and the team has represented buyers in several of Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group’s noteworthy buildings. The Hottinger Team credits its success to effective client communication, transparency and team members with diverse experiences.

Update: This story was updated after publishing to add a comment from Douglas Elliman.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson