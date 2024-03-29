Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

One of the class-action suits seeks $250 million in damages while the other is asking the court for a preliminary injunction stopping Keller Williams from distributing profit share payments.

The news comes one week after NAR’s whopping $418 million settlement was announced. Compass also agreed to make some minor changes to its business practices as part of the settlement.

Robby Braun, partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, addresses “misconceptions” about the NAR deal’s impact and says Realtors who try to ignore the changes “will get left behind.”

Real estate professionals respond in the aftermath of NAR’s big commission lawsuit settlement and Compass’ brand new one.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty President and CEO Budge Huskey corrects the record on commissions — and the potential impact of the NAR settlement on buyers, sellers and agents.