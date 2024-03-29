Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.
And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
Former Keller Williams agents sue over profit share changes
One of the class-action suits seeks $250 million in damages while the other is asking the court for a preliminary injunction stopping Keller Williams from distributing profit share payments.
Compass to pay $57.5M to settle commission lawsuits
The news comes one week after NAR’s whopping $418 million settlement was announced. Compass also agreed to make some minor changes to its business practices as part of the settlement.
Moehrl attorney: Market shift after NAR settlement ‘will take time’
Robby Braun, partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, addresses “misconceptions” about the NAR deal’s impact and says Realtors who try to ignore the changes “will get left behind.”
NAR (and now Compass) settled. Y’all had thoughts: The Download
Real estate professionals respond in the aftermath of NAR’s big commission lawsuit settlement and Compass’ brand new one.
Let’s debunk 7 mainstream media falsehoods, post-NAR settlement
Premier Sotheby’s International Realty President and CEO Budge Huskey corrects the record on commissions — and the potential impact of the NAR settlement on buyers, sellers and agents.