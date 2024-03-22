The news comes one week after NAR’s whopping $418 million settlement was announced. Compass also agreed to make some minor changes to its business practices as part of the settlement.

One week after the National Association of Realtors’ settlement was announced, Compass has now also agreed to settle in its commission lawsuits for $57.5 million, per a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Compass is now the fourth major entity to reach a settlement. The settlement not only follows NAR’s whopping $418 million settlement last week, but also RE/MAX’s $55 million settlement, Anywhere’s $83.5 million settlement, and Keller Williams’ $70 million settlement.

In total, the industry has now racked up about $684 million in settlements for the antitrust cases that claimed commissions were artificially kept high.

The Compass settlement covers the Umpa v. NAR and Gibson v. NAR cases. Other defendants in those suits included eXp World Holdings, Redfin, Weichert Realtors, United Real Estate, Howard Hanna Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, NAR, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America, HomeSmart International and the Real Brokerage, as well as others.

If the other remaining brokerages that have not settled yet do not reach their own deals, they may join NAR’s settlement by paying into the settlement fund.

Compass also agreed to make some business practice changes as part of the settlement, including reminding brokerages and agents that there is no rule requiring agents to make or accept compensation offers, and requiring brokers and agents to disclose to clients that commissions are not set by law.

“The reason we have chosen to settle is so we can minimize distractions,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin told the Wall Street Journal in a statement. The CEO added that the brokerage was not admitting to any wrongdoing.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

