Counterparty risk and oversight platform provider Loanscape says customizable questionnaires and document requests allow lenders to automate up to 80 percent of the workflow when onboarding mortgage brokers and correspondents.

Gold Star Wholesale is streamlining and automating its third-party originator (TPO) onboarding process by partnering with counterparty risk and oversight platform provider Loanscape.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Loanscape’s customizable questionnaires and document requests will allow Gold Star to automate up to 80 percent of the workflow when onboarding mortgage brokers and correspondent lenders, the companies said Monday.

“Gold Star Wholesale is a visionary in the mortgage industry, and we are excited to support their mission of providing the best end-to-end experience for brokers,” Loanscape co-founder Pramod Kollamparambil said in a statement. “By leveraging our platform, Gold Star can now onboard counterparties faster, safer and more efficiently than ever before. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership that will redefine the standards of excellence in wholesale lending.”

A former Goldman Sachs analyst, Kollamparambil co-founded Loanscape in 2022 with mortgage broker Evan Einhorn, owner of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Modern Home Lending.

Loanscape touts real-time analytics for optimizing TPO relationships and integrations with systems like Hubspot, Salesforce, Google Drive, OneDrive, Sharepoint and Dropbox. In a January product launch announcement, the company claimed the platform’s ability to unify communication channels eliminates fragmented back-and-forth, while centralized risk monitoring and alerts cut down on redundancies.

Gold Star Wholesale is the wholesale and correspondent lending division of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, which is licensed in 43 states and Washington D.C. — everywhere but Alaska, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to partner with Loanscape and take advantage of their platform,” said Gold Star Wholesale executive Christian Butterfield in a statement. “Loanscape’s technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for our TPO partners. We’re excited to see all the changes Loanscape will bring to our channel.”

On the retail side, Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group employs 188 mortgage loan originators working out of 35 branch locations in 16 states, according to records maintained by the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry. The lender’s offerings include conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA and USDA loans, condo financing and reverse mortgages.

Gold Star’s competitors in the wholesale lending business include the nation’s largest provider of home loans, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) and Rocket Pro TPO, Rocket Mortgage’s wholesale and non-delegated correspondent lending channel.

Last month, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. announced that it was closing down its wholesale mortgage department and “pivoting the company’s business model to 100 percent retail originations.”

