Software company Inside Real Estate (IRE) has added two industry veterans in key positions, naming Stacey Soleil Senior Vice President of Community and Engagement and Ryan Hartman Vice President of Social & Product Engagement.

Software company Inside Real Estate (IRE) has added two industry veterans in key positions, according to an April 4 press release.

Stacey Soleil is aboard as senior vice president of community and engagement and Ryan Hartman was named vice president of social and product engagement. Soleil is a contributor to Inman.

The duo brings more than four decades of collective experience to the company, which sells products to support lead generation, marketing, recruiting, transaction and critical operations for both individual real estate offices and enterprise-level brokerages.

Soleil’s role will bridge internal leadership to community feedback while ensuring customer experiences remain positive and aligned with company direction.

More boots-on-the-ground, Hartman will function at the “cross-section of product and community” according to the release. Duties will include encouraging software best practices, feature understanding and adoption, and helping users overlap tools with daily business needs.

Joe Skousen, IRE CEO, said in a statement that hiring Soleil and Hartman represents a “doubling down” on the company’s commitment to advancing customer relationships.

“This has always been important in our company and the space, but now, more than ever, it’s critical for our customers to have every tool, resource and relationship in their arsenal,” Skousen said. “These latest additions are part of our continuous commitment to creating the highest value community environment in the industry, and will empower our customers to drive lasting positive impacts to their bottom line.”

In conjunction with the staff appointments, IRE rolled out two initiatives designed around entrenching the product’s benefits within the real estate workspace. One is a “mastery certification” program that will offer deep education on IRE’s comprehensive product suite with the intent of those certified becoming internal champions and support pillars for new and existing users.

The second education initiative is peer-to-peer coaching. Less intense than the certification program, the coaching effort will give company tools and resources to agents for their assistance in advocating product use, offering tips and tactics, and, in essence, becoming a go-to resource for fellow agents.

“Our team understands community and client success is not a box to be checked, but something that must be at the heart of everything we do,” said IRE Chief Strategy Officer Grier Allen, who founded and sold Boomtown to IRE, in a statement. “This means creating and empowering these positions that are dedicated to building relationships and deepening product knowledge. It’s about making sure our clients know there’s a team at their back, and a partner in their corner.”

IRE has had a busy start to 2024, acquiring email software provider Amitree and its flagship solution, Folio in February. Folio is an email extension that “reads” messages to automatically categorize critical transaction information, working within the two most-used email enterprises, Microsoft’s Outlook and Google’s Gmail.

The company acquired industry rival BoomTown in 2023, back-office management application Brokermint in 2021 and a recruiting tool called AmpStats in 2022.

About her new position, Soleil said it’s all about making connections.

“Inside Real Estate exemplifies this ethos by choosing to place community squarely at the forefront of its customer engagement and operations,” she said. “Never before in our industry have I witnessed such a commitment from leadership to prioritize community voice and collaboration.”

Hartman has taken to the new role quickly, according to the release.

“We’re already busy in creation mode, developing compelling use-case-driven content for our clients, to empower them with strategies and solutions for their unique business needs,” he said.

