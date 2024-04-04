Garry Marsoubian previously held a leadership position at Bright MLS and has experience working with multiple listing services’ data and technology.

Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

MLS Now, a multiple listing service that operates in Ohio and West Virginia, announced Thursday that it has appointed Garry Marsoubian to serve as its new CEO.

Marsoubian comes to MLS Now with a deep background in multiple listing services. According to his LinkedIn page, he began his career at Metropolitan Regional Information Systems Inc. (MRIS) in 2005, eventually rising to the position of director of data center services.

MRIS later merged with another multiple listing service to form Bright MLS. Marsoubian then spent five years at Bright MLS as a senior vice president.

A statement from MLS Now on his new job adds that Marsoubian has additionally “held executive positions at notable entities such as Greater Tulsa,” a Realtor association in the Oklahoma city.

“His career is distinguished by his instrumental role in managing mergers of MLS systems and his expertise in developing robust and scalable database solutions for real estate firms and their clientele,” the statement adds.

MLS Now operates across 32 counties in Ohio, as well as in parts of neighboring West Virginia.

Thursday’s statement explains that in his new role at the helm of MLS Now, “Marsoubian will be responsible for the organization’s strategic vision, partnerships, financials, mergers, product roadmap, and security.”

“His leadership will play a pivotal role in enhancing MLS Now services, ensuring the company continues to provide immense value to shareholders, real estate professionals, brokers, and consumers alike.”

Marsoubian also expressed excitement about the new job, saying in the statement that “MLS Now is renowned for its commitment to excellence and maintains unparalleled satisfaction ratings within the real estate industry.”

“I am eager to collaborate with the shareholders, board of directors, staff, and clients,” he continued, “to explore new avenues for sustained success, particularly leveraging advancements in enterprise data management, security, and artificial intelligence.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II