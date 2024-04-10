The 2022 REBNY award winner has decided to return to Compass after a nearly two-year stint over at Corcoran. He said Compass’ tech was “light years ahead of other brokerages.”

The 2022 REBNY Deal of the Year winner has decided to return to Compass after a nearly two-year stint over at Corcoran, the firm announced on Tuesday.

David Mayer, a two-decade luxury vet, was a member of one of Corcoran’s top-producing teams in 2023 — The MHS Team — which sold more than $85 million in transaction volume.

Mayer is originally from Canada and speaks Hebrew, English, Arabic and French. Over the course of his career, he has closed more than $300 million in transactions that have spanned from New York City to South Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome David back to the Compass family,” Gordon Golub, Compass’ Tri-State regional vice president, said in a statement. “David will be able to leverage our technology platform along with the unique Compass network of agents to fuel his business.”

Mayer has done a bit of flip-flopping back and forth between Compass and Corcoran in recent years, with a stint at Corcoran from 2015-2019, and again from 2022 to the present. He was previously at Compass from 2019 to 2022.

Mayer has become known over the years for his robust international network, which helped him to secure the sale of 15 East 90th Street, which closed at the beginning of 2023. Mayer had initially represented the homeowner when they acquired the property for $14 million in 2020 and then secured the Republic of Italy as a buyer for the property three years later with a sale price of $26 million. That deal is what earned Mayer REBNY’s Deal of the Year accolade.

Compass’ technology is what Mayer cited as one of the biggest draws to bring him back to the brokerage.

“Compass’ technology is light years ahead of other brokerages,” he said in a statement. “Thanks to this advantage, I believe I will have the opportunity to devote more time to other areas that are essential for success as a dual-market agent, such as nurturing client relationships, developing marketing strategies, and ultimately, business expansion.”

At Compass, Mayer intends to build a new team of his own, a Compass rep told Inman.

Amidst a slower market with plenty of brokerages crowding the arena, many agents have fielded an increasing number of recruitment offers in the last few years, an Inman Intel Index survey found.

