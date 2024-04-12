Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

DOJ can reopen its investigation into NAR, appeals court rules

NAR interim CEO Nykia Wright, left, and President Kevin Sears, right.

In another loss for the National Association of Realtors, the court ruled the U.S. Department of Justice can reopen its investigation into rules around commission sharing.

UWM CEO Mat Ishbia claims Rocket Mortgage behind attacks

Mat Ishbia

UWM CEO and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, center, attends a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets on May 11, 2023. He’s flanked by UWM leadership coach (and former MSU and NBA basketball star) Mateen Cleaves, left, and UWM Chief Business Officer Blake Kolo. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

Hunterbrook Media founder dismisses Ishbia’s take as “baseless conspiracy theory,” while Rocket says it and founder Dan Gilbert have no financial interests or relationship to Hunterbrook.

President Kevin Sears pulls back curtain on changes ahead for NAR

NAR lead legal counsel Ethan Glass, left, and NAR President Kevin Sears, right.

On the “Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered” podcast Tuesday, Sears said interim CEO Nykia Wright has agreed to extend her contract through the end of 2024 as NAR executives focus on the road ahead.

Real Brokerage agrees to pay $9.25M to settle commission suits

Tamir Poleg, Brad Inman; AJ Canaria Creative Services

The Real Brokerage agreed to change business operations as part of its proposed settlement agreement in Umpa v. NAR.

How great agents win in the face of NAR settlement misinformation

Consumer misconceptions following the NAR settlement are wild. Jimmy Burgess talks to Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers on how to communicate with today’s buyers and sellers.

