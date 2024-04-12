Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

In another loss for the National Association of Realtors, the court ruled the U.S. Department of Justice can reopen its investigation into rules around commission sharing.

Hunterbrook Media founder dismisses Ishbia’s take as “baseless conspiracy theory,” while Rocket says it and founder Dan Gilbert have no financial interests or relationship to Hunterbrook.

On the “Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered” podcast Tuesday, Sears said interim CEO Nykia Wright has agreed to extend her contract through the end of 2024 as NAR executives focus on the road ahead.

The Real Brokerage agreed to change business operations as part of its proposed settlement agreement in Umpa v. NAR.

Consumer misconceptions following the NAR settlement are wild. Jimmy Burgess talks to Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers on how to communicate with today’s buyers and sellers.