Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.
And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.
DOJ can reopen its investigation into NAR, appeals court rules
In another loss for the National Association of Realtors, the court ruled the U.S. Department of Justice can reopen its investigation into rules around commission sharing.
UWM CEO Mat Ishbia claims Rocket Mortgage behind attacks
Hunterbrook Media founder dismisses Ishbia’s take as “baseless conspiracy theory,” while Rocket says it and founder Dan Gilbert have no financial interests or relationship to Hunterbrook.
President Kevin Sears pulls back curtain on changes ahead for NAR
On the “Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered” podcast Tuesday, Sears said interim CEO Nykia Wright has agreed to extend her contract through the end of 2024 as NAR executives focus on the road ahead.
Real Brokerage agrees to pay $9.25M to settle commission suits
The Real Brokerage agreed to change business operations as part of its proposed settlement agreement in Umpa v. NAR.
How great agents win in the face of NAR settlement misinformation
Consumer misconceptions following the NAR settlement are wild. Jimmy Burgess talks to Keeping Current Matters CEO David Childers on how to communicate with today’s buyers and sellers.