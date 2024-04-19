Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

And don't miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you'll need to meet next Monday head-on.

And don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the top stories of the week and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Judges decline to ‘centralize’ commission lawsuits for now

A panel of judges considering whether to consolidate real estate commission lawsuits into one cited the recent NAR settlement as a reason to deny the request.

Federal courts hand HomeServices a win (and a loss) in Sitzer | Burnett

Crystal globe and chess pieces on chessboard

The U.S. Supreme Court denied the real estate franchisor’s request for consideration on Monday, but the plaintiffs won’t be able to lay $4.7 billion in damages at HomeServices’ feet — at least not yet.

30 listing lead generation ideas for a post-NAR settlement market

If you want to build the listing side of your business in the wake of the NAR settlement, Jimmy Burgess has 30 practical, actionable, doable strategies tailor-made for this moment.

Will lawsuits end 6% commissions? Probably not, 1 law professor says

A provision in NAR’s settlement barring listing agents from offering buyer agents compensation is “largely symbolic,” USC professor Jordan Barry said Friday at a University of Minnesota conference.

Lessinger: Bottom line, RE/MAX settlement was ‘a great decision’

Inman caught up with RE/MAX LLC President Amy Lessinger to discuss her first few months on the job and her vision for the road ahead.

×