Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

A panel of judges considering whether to consolidate real estate commission lawsuits into one cited the recent NAR settlement as a reason to deny the request.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied the real estate franchisor’s request for consideration on Monday, but the plaintiffs won’t be able to lay $4.7 billion in damages at HomeServices’ feet — at least not yet.

If you want to build the listing side of your business in the wake of the NAR settlement, Jimmy Burgess has 30 practical, actionable, doable strategies tailor-made for this moment.

A provision in NAR’s settlement barring listing agents from offering buyer agents compensation is “largely symbolic,” USC professor Jordan Barry said Friday at a University of Minnesota conference.

Inman caught up with RE/MAX LLC President Amy Lessinger to discuss her first few months on the job and her vision for the road ahead.