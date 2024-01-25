The platform will be rolled out to more than 85,000 real estate agents in the coming weeks through an integration with BeachesMLS, MLSListings and REcolorado, it was announced this week.

Inman Connect New York is LIVE this week! Experience the pulse of the real estate industry in person or join us from anywhere in the world — the future of real estate is unfolding now. Get your virtual ticket here.

Real estate location insights provider Local Logic has launched a new platform called “NeighborhoodIntel” to provide in-depth insights on individual properties, the company announced Monday.

NeighborhoodIntel will be rolled out to more than 85,000 real estate agents in coming weeks through an integration with BeachesMLS, MLSListings and REcolorado, meaning the product’s spread will initially reach Southwest Florida, Silicon Valley and Colorado. Local Logic is actively in talks with other MLSs across the country, and anticipates expanding NeighborhoodIntel to more MLSs in the coming months.

Through shareable reports available via NeighborhoodIntel, agents will be able to gain over 250 insights per address, a press release from Local Logic said, including climate risk, demographics, access to services and more.

“Today’s homebuyers are incredibly informed and have high expectations from their agents,” Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic, said in a statement. “NeighborhoodIntel is our response to this challenge, offering agents a way to provide unique, valuable insights that homebuyers can’t easily find elsewhere.”

A monthly subscription to NeighborhoodIntel will cost agents $20 per month, and provide them with unlimited access to address-specific reports they can share with their clients.

According to NAR’s Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers, neighborhood quality is a top priority for 60 percent of homebuyers, Local Logic’s release noted. Therefore, being able to provide detailed insights into an address’ specific property features and the surrounding neighborhood may give agents a crucial leg up on the competition.

The NeighborhoodIntel platform’s integration with the MLS also streamlines its use for agents, with just one sign-on workflow and customizable marketing assets. Agents can manage subscriptions, access reports and track their client engagement all within the MLS.

Email Lillian Dickerson