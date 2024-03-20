Local Logic and Property Panorama are working together to advance the way real estate agents present listings and services to the market.

Local Logic and Property Panorama are working together to advance the way real estate agents present listings and services to the market, according to a March 20 press release sent to Inman.

If executed as designed, the companies’ combined functionality could lead to unique marketing propositions, specifically the inclusion of Local Logic’s precise location insights within Property Panorama’s listing marketing visuals.

It’s a marriage of on-time market data overlapping a property’s physical highlights during an immersive tour, like being able to walk down an aisle at Home Depot with active visuals detailing where a product could be found cheaper, or how to best use it — without having to quickly scan YouTube. Typically such a marketing pitch requires jumping between separate interfaces, or in some cases clunky work-arounds.

Local Logic offers the industry an array of resources for integrating highly targeted location data into sales and marketing campaigns. In January, the company debuted NeighborhoodIntel, which will become available to more than 85,000 real estate agents as the first quarter unwinds through linkages with BeachesMLS, MLSListings and REcolorado, meaning the product’s spread will initially reach Southwest Florida, Silicon Valley and Colorado, Inman reported.

Earlier this month Local Logic published a series of APIs (application programming interfaces) and SDKs (software development kits) under the name NeighborhoodWrap, which uses location data to augment targeted landing pages, email, social media, video and listing presentations, among many other uses, leading to the Property Panorama partnership.

“By incorporating Local Logic’s granular location insights into our virtual tours and digital marketing solutions, we’re offering our clients a significant competitive edge,” said Colton Slater, president of Property Panorama. “This integration provides a richer, more informative experience for end-users, allowing them to gain a comprehensive understanding of a property’s neighborhood.”

Property Panorama has been in the digital media game for real estate for more than two decades, having been founded in 2001. It provides data-enriched marketing software and services at the local and enterprise levels for brokerages, multiple listing services and individual agents, especially virtual tours.

It derives a good deal of value from its automation capabilities. Account holders can have video and omnichannel marketing materials, even print, created directly from their MLS listing. That experience in offering seamless integration of data into marketing assets should make the Local Logic agreement that much simpler to carry out, meaning the companies won’t trip over the backend logistics required to make software cooperate.

In the press release, Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, said the partnership is a “milestone” for the firm.

“Collaboration with Property Panorama marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring transparency and insight into the real estate decision-making process,” Hodder said. “Through this partnership, we’re enabling users to access comprehensive location intelligence, directly influencing better-informed real estate decisions.”

