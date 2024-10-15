Want to be more effective on social media and reach even more potential clients? Bernice Ross offers strategies to take your posts, Stories and Reels to the next level.

What kinds of posts do you make on your social media pages? Are you constantly talking about yourself, or are you sharing posts that plenty of your friends and followers will “Like” and enjoy? If you want to achieve real results from your social media efforts in today’s fast-paced digital landscape, here are eight tips to follow as you launch your real estate business.

Start with yourself

The last time you logged on to a social media site, which posts grabbed your attention? Which had the most likes? What was it about these posts that kept you scrolling? On the flip side, which posts did you dislike or choose to ignore? Use these as models for the type of content you post, imitating what works while avoiding “me-me-me” posts that usually get ignored.

The 95-5 Rule still applies

When it comes to social media, 95 percent of what you share should be focused on helping others, educating them or responding to their content. Only 5 percent of your posts should directly promote yourself or your business. In other words, the bulk of what you post should be commenting on the posts of others. This keeps you engaged in what matters most to them while also making you visible to their contacts who see their original post.

An important point to realize about building connections is that by creating value for others, others will be more likely to engage with you. This in turn builds the foundation for trust, which ultimately can lead to more business and referrals for you.

Ask and answer engaging questions with interactive polls

While commenting on posts remains a great way to engage, today’s social media platforms offer even more interactive options. Instagram Stories, LinkedIn polls and Facebook surveys allow you to ask questions that encourage quick responses. Use these tools to post thought-provoking queries about real estate trends, local market updates, as well as topics such as your favorite local restaurants and fun things to do.

For example, if a zoning change is happening in your area, ask your followers their opinions via an Instagram Story poll and provide instant feedback about the results. The goal is to keep your audience engaged and make them feel that their input matters.

Leverage short-form video content across platforms

TikTok and Instagram Reels have revolutionized how we consume content. Short-form videos can be one of the most powerful tools in your marketing toolbox, especially since they only take a few minutes to create and post. Bite-sized, engaging clips allow you to showcase properties, share market insights, or even give a behind-the-scenes look at your new real estate business.

For example, a quick before-and-after video of a property renovation or a 30-second tip on preparing a home for sale can capture your viewers’ attention. With TikTok and Instagram’s algorithms favoring short-form video content, this is a great opportunity to reach a wider audience, especially up-and-coming Gen Zs.

The best medium for testimonials is video

As a new agent, make gathering client testimonials one of your top priorities. Video testimonials continue to rank highly on both Google and other search engines. Maximize your exposure by not only posting on YouTube, but also on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Short, heartfelt client testimonials can easily be integrated into your Instagram Reels or Stories, shared on Facebook, as well as posted to TikTok to engage a wider demographic.

Also, don’t forget to caption your videos — many people consume video content without sound. Adding captions to highlight key points keeps users engaged, whether their sound is turned off or on.

Instagram is more important than ever

Real estate marketing today is more visual and mobile-centric than ever before. Instagram Stories and Reels allow you to showcase properties in creative ways.

For example, a powerful way to use these tools is by telling a story about your listing or the area in which it’s located and what the lifestyle there is like. If it’s a historical property or area, share little-known facts about the property and/or area.

Other ideas include taking viewers behind the scenes with “day-in-the-life” posts or highlighting local neighborhood amenities. Your goal is to have potential buyers envision themselves living in your listing and enjoying a great lifestyle.

Create and monitor your YouTube channel

Although new video platforms continue to emerge, YouTube is still the go-to place to post long-form video content. YouTube’s analytics tools are also extremely powerful. In addition to audience retention tracking, YouTube offers powerful keyword insights that can help you refine your content strategy.

To get started, consider creating playlists that focus on specific aspects of real estate — whether it’s first-time buyer tips, property tours or investment strategies.

You can also integrate YouTube Shorts into your strategy to take advantage of the rise in short-form video. Shorts cater to the increasing number of mobile users and can also be a way to drive traffic to your longer-form videos.

The biggest issue is that your videos get lost among cat videos as well as whatever YouTube decides to serve up next.

Tap into LinkedIn and Threads

LinkedIn is currently the one site that all four generations are most likely to use to connect with other professionals and to locate potential employment opportunities. To succeed using LinkedIn, post-market insights, case studies and success stories which can help you establish yourself as a knowledgeable agent in your local market. =

Another new player in the social media space is Meta’s Threads. Threads offers a text-based alternative that allows for real-time conversations with clients and colleagues. Use it for quick, engaging updates or to announce new listings and open houses in a more conversational format.

Achieving success with social media today requires adapting to new platforms and formats while still adhering to tried-and-true principles like the 95-5 Rule. Use these updated strategies to expand your reach, build stronger connections and, ultimately, continuously grow your real estate business both now and in the future.

Bernice Ross, president and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, and the founder of RealEstateWealthForWomen.com is a national speaker, author and trainer with over 1,500 published articles.