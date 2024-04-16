Just in time for spring homebuying, portal powerhouse Zillow has released a new ad campaign aimed at celebrating the persistence of millennial and Gen-Z homebuyers amid market headwinds. The ad series, “Home Just Got Real,” includes two 30-second and one 15-second videos that highlight the reasons people buy — a place for their child to grow up or a home big enough for their furry friends — and the lengths they go to achieve their dreams.

The ad series, “Home Just Got Real,” includes two 30-second videos and one 15-second video that highlight the reasons people buy — a place for their child to grow up or a home big enough for their furry friends — and the lengths they go to achieve their dreams.

“There’s no way around it – buying a home today is challenging – so it was important that we approach this campaign from a place of authenticity and empathy to show the unfiltered reality of what it takes to get home,” Zillow VP of Creative and Performance Media Jen Berger said in a joint announcement with ad firm 72andSunny.

“From the initial spark of possibility to the ultimate triumph of getting a home, we want buyers to feel empowered knowing Zillow can give them the confidence and resources to navigate their unique path to homeownership.”

The lead ad, “The Journey Home,” chronicles the journey of a single mother and daughter on the search for a new home. The mother is outbid on the first two listings and becomes disappointed. However, the daughter encourages her mother to keep going by presenting her with one more listing. They finally hit the jackpot and share a loving embrace in the front room of their new abode.

The second ad, “DIY,” focuses on an LGBTQ+ couple who detail the hilarious measures they took to qualify for a home loan, such as taking up knitting to save precious dollars on birthday gifts. The third ad, “Dog House,” celebrates the tenacity of a Zillow Premier Agent as he helps clients find the perfect home for them and their two furry friends.

Zillow SVP of Marketing Ravi Kandikonda said the campaign reflects the evolution of consumers and their journey with Zillow.

“At Zillow, we recognize the evolving housing landscape,” he said. “Our latest campaign is a testament to the unique paths to homeownership, the challenges homebuyers are currently facing but also the victories many are celebrating.”

Kandikonda specifically highlighted Zillow’s push to create a Housing Super App, a concept Zillow leaders have leaned into as competitor Homes.com intensifies their campaign to usurp Zillow as the top portal in the U.S.

“It reflects Zillow’s evolution into a Housing Super App that provides innovative tools and trusted partners to guide people through the complexities of today’s dynamic market,” he said.

At Inman Connect New York, Zillow President Susan Daimler addressed questions about the app’s existence two years after announcing it. Daimler said the current Zillow app is the Housing Super App, and is much more than a platform to view houses, thanks to several strategic tech acquisitions that enable Zillow to create an end-to-end experience.

“We’re assembling all of these pieces to come together into the super app,” she said. “It’s not going to be all of a sudden you see on Inman that the super app is available. We are building towards it literally every single day.”

The ads debuted on Sunday and will play on TV, digital and social channels, cinema, Zillow-owned channels, and several targeted brand partnerships throughout the second and third quarters.

