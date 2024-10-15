In real estate, a little magic goes a long way. Bring fun to your October open houses with these holiday-themed ideas from coach Darryl Davis.

October is the season for thrills, chills and perfect opportunities to bring your real estate listing to life — Halloween style! With the holiday fast approaching, it’s the ideal time to transform a regular open house into an event that will leave a lasting impression on potential buyers and even the whole neighborhood!

Looking for creative ways to inject some festive fun into our marketing this month. Here’s a spooky, yet strategic open house guide that blends holiday excitement with a powerful marketing punch.

This complete guide to hosting a “spooktacular” Halloween-themed open house will not only impress buyers but also bring a fresh buzz to your listing:

1. Create a spooky yet sophisticated setting

The key to nailing a Halloween-themed open house is balance. You want the atmosphere to be festive, but still maintain the home’s charm. Avoid going overboard with the frights — think subtle, stylish Halloween decor that complements the property.

Pumpkin perfection: Arrange pumpkins and fall-themed gourds at the entrance and throughout the home. Mix in a carved jack-o-lantern for a playful touch, but keep it classy and low-key.

Spooky lighting and cobwebs: Soft, warm lighting combined with delicate cobwebs around fixtures or doorways creates a cozy, mysterious vibe that adds just the right hint of Halloween.

A touch of whimsy: Add props with personality, like a skeleton lounging on the couch reading a real estate flyer. These small details make visitors smile without overwhelming the space.

2. Set the scene with a mysterious soundtrack

As any avid movie-lover will tell you, the soundtrack is one of the most important aspects of creating the right mood in the show. In the same way, the power of sound will help you create atmosphere for your haunted open house if you use music and ambient sounds to add an air of mystery to the event.

Ambient effects: Soft, eerie soundscapes like wind or distant chimes help create an immersive experience without overpowering conversations.

Low-key music: Play subtle Halloween-inspired instrumental music or classics like “Monster Mash” at a low volume. Keep the tone light and fun, perfect for browsing buyers.

3. Invite guests to a costume contest

Turn your open house into a true event by encouraging attendees to dress up! A costume contest for your guests (announced ahead of time in your promotional efforts) adds a fun element that gets people engaged and excited.

Exciting prizes: Offer a prize for the best costume — consider something like a gift card to a local business, a home décor item, or a festive Halloween gift basket.

Memorable moments: Set up a Halloween-themed photo backdrop and invite visitors to pose. These photos are not only great keepsakes for guests but can also boost your social media presence.

4. Leverage social media with a photo contest

Speaking of social media presence…extend the reach of your open house by taking it online. A social media photo contest is a fantastic way to generate buzz and boost visibility for your listing.

Interactive fun: Encourage guests to post pictures in front of the home, using props or costumes. Set up a hashtag like #HauntedHouseListing to track entries and create excitement around the event.

Drive engagement: The more people participate, the wider the reach for your listing. Every post gives your open house a boost in visibility, and the engagement will help expand your reach.

5. Tease the event with behind-the-scenes content

Get potential visitors excited about your Halloween-themed open house by building anticipation in the days leading up to the event. Social media is your best tool for this.

Countdown posts: Start the countdown early by sharing teaser content — “3 Days Until We Get Spooky at 123 Elm Street!” Add photos of your festive setup in progress to generate excitement.

Video previews: Share short video clips of you decorating or adding the final touches. Stories are perfect for giving followers a sneak peek, keeping the momentum high.

6. Sweeten the deal with Halloween treats

No Halloween event would be complete without some sweet treats! Offering themed snacks is a fun, welcoming touch that visitors will appreciate.

Themed bites: Whether it’s a platter of ghost-shaped cookies, cupcakes with spooky toppers, or simply a candy bowl by the door, these small details create a festive and inviting atmosphere.

Branded goodies: Add your own branding to the treats by attaching your business card or logo to treat bags, or include a fridge magnet as a part of the goodie bag. It’s a simple way to leave a lasting impression.

Ready to cast a spell on your listing?

Halloween is your chance to create an open house that’s memorable, engaging, and buzz-worthy. With a little planning and a dash of spooky spirit, you can transform your listing into the talk of the neighborhood — and leave potential buyers excited long after they’ve left.

Let’s make this season a hauntingly good one for your listings — because in real estate, a little magic can go a long way!