The 10,000-square-foot property will head to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, no reserve, starting on Nov. 30. One lucky bidder will emerge as winner come Dec. 14.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

A sunlight-filled Frank Lloyd Wright home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which listed for $7.995 million in April, is coming up for auction after sitting on the market during that time.

What’s more shocking than the fact that the home has not yet been snatched up is that the property will be put up for auction with no reserve, meaning there’s no minimum bid required, Architectural Digest reported.

Known as “Westhope,” the home was designed by Wright in the late 1920s for Richard Lloyd Jones, a publisher for the Tulsa Tribune and Wright’s cousin, the listing description states. It spans 10,400 square feet and has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths on nearly two acres of land.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions will start accepting bids on Nov. 30, and expects opening bids between $1.5 million and $3.25 million. The auction will close on Dec. 14.

“It’s a true masterpiece,” Rob Allen of Sage Sotheby’s International Realty, who is representing the listing, said of the property, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

Thousands of square glass windows can be seen from the home's exterior | Credit: Zillow The kitchen | Credit: Zillow The home's floor plan that flows in and out of public and private spaces facilitates entertaining | Credit: Zillow In the wake of an extensive renovation, the home has been used to host various events | Credit: Zillow A bedroom | Credit: Zillow Natural light emerges from behind a sink in a bathroom | Credit: Zillow The library | Credit: Zillow The home's thousands of windows allow ample natural light to filter inside | Credit: Zillow

The home is located in Tulsa’s Oakview neighborhood and features Wright’s distinctive “textile block” design, which is created by stacking patterned concrete blocks. This property is the only one of Wright’s outside of California to employ the textile block style. The exterior of the home is also dotted with thousands of square glass windows that bring natural light inside.

“The vertical and horizontal lines of the textile blocks and windows create unique perspectives of size and depth throughout the home,” Allen told Architectural Digest. “In the heart of the home is the Lantern Room, where floor-to-ceiling columns of glass let natural light pour in.”

Commercial real estate investor Stuart Price is the seller, The Wall Street Journal reported. When Price took ownership of the property, it had fallen into disrepair and required extensive work to restore chipped textile blocks, damaged drywall, damaged interior concrete and more. A number of original bookcases and woodburning fireplaces remain throughout the house.

Since the completion of renovations, the home has been used as an event space, according to Price, including for local organizations like the Tulsa Ballet as well as a pre-wedding dinner for actor Sophia Bush of One Tree Hill.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson