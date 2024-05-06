The iBuyer lost $17.5 million between January and March, according to an earnings call Monday afternoon. However, that represents a 71 percent improvement compared to a year earlier.

IBuyer Offerpad revealed on Monday it’s revenue cratered in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a year earlier, but it also managed to trim losses and increase the number of homes it acquired.

In total, Offerpad brought in $285.4 million in revenue between January and March, according to a newly released earnings report. That’s down 53 percent compared to the $609.6 million in revenue it earned in the first quarter of 2023. However, lower revenue notwithstanding, it also reduced its quarterly loss to just $17.5 million — a 71 percent improvement over the $59.4 million it lost a year earlier.

The company also ramped up acquisitions in the quarter, buying a total of 806 homes. That’s up from just 364 in Q1 of 2023. Meanwhile, Offerpad sold 847 homes, down from 1,609 a year ago.

One year ago, rates were still on an upward trajectory and the housing market was in the midst of a slowdown. By contrast the Q1 2024 increase in home acquisitions — which rival Opendoor is also doing — could be interpreted as a bet that the market doldrums of the last two years will clear in the coming months.

Several of Monday’s numbers also represent an improvement over the previous quarter, when Offerpad brought in $240.5 million in revenue. The company’s Q1 2024 revenue was 19 percent higher compared to that previous three-month period. Homes acquired and sold were both up 19 percent in Q1 relative to the previous quarter as well.

Alternatively, losses ticked up quarter over quarter by 13 percent.

In Monday’s report, Offerpad CEO Brian Bair said that in the first quarter of this year his company “continued the positive trajectory we experienced exiting 2023.”

“While the macro is still volatile, the first quarter was one of increasing stability and we believe this trend will continue through 2024,” Bair continued. “We are making steady progress against our key strategic imperatives. We are focused on expanding our asset light platform services, particularly Renovate, which grew 78 percent in the quarter; increasing our buy box; growing our partner ecosystem; and achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability.”

Heading into Monday’s earnings report, shares in Offerpad were trading in the mid $7 range. That was down for the day, and compared to the beginning of the year when shares were fetching more than $9. Nearly a year ago, Offerpad executed a 1-to-15 reverse stock split to avoid being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares fell in after hours trading Monday following the publication of the Offerpad’s earnings report.

Offerpad had a market cap of about $198.1 million as of Monday afternoon.

Update: This story was updated after publication with additional details from Offerpad’s earnings report, and with commentary from a call the company held with investors.

