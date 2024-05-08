Total revenue climbs 18 percent in the first quarter as Airbnb continued to add supply and benefit from a surge in bookings for events like the eclipse.

Strong travel demand and an uptick in the average cost of booking helped boost Airbnb’s revenue to $2.14 billion in the first quarter, an 18 percent growth from the previous year as the world leader in short-term rentals continued its rapid expansion path.

The company posted a total profit of $264 million for the quarter, up 126 percent from a year ago. Airbnb now has $4.2 billion in cash on hand.

The revenue growth outpaced the increase in total nights booked and gross booking value, which grew by 9.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

In the first three months of the year, travelers made 132.6 million bookings for nights stayed in an Airbnb or an experience like an activity that hosts can provide for travelers.

Despite its billions of dollars in cash, the company has largely remained in the position of frugality that it adopted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when the travel industry was briefly upended before rebounding rapidly.

The company has resisted acquisitions and instead focused on improving its core services and bringing more supply online.

The total number of listings in the quarter grew by 17 percent. That growth came as the company focused on expanding in international markets, and as it continued its focus on working with multifamily operators in the U.S. who allow renters to offer their apartments on Airbnb.

