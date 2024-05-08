The plaintiffs in a suit known as Batton 1 have filed for a temporary restraining order preventing the final approval of the Keller Williams, Anywhere and RE/MAX settlements.

Homebuyer plaintiffs are asking a court for a preliminary injunction to stop the final approval of nationwide settlements to resolve antitrust claims against major real estate franchisors Anywhere, Keller Williams and RE/MAX.

Today, the plaintiffs in a case known as Batton 1 (formerly, Leeder), filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, arguing that the franchisors “did not reveal their intent to release homebuyer claims” until Friday and didn’t reveal that they planned to specifically prevent the Batton 1 plaintiffs from pursuing their claims until yesterday.

Until now, the proposed settlements were widely understood to resolve claims brought by homesellers in the major commission-related suits known as Sitzer | Burnett and Moehrl as well as similar homeseller suits. The deals have received preliminary approval and a hearing for their final approval is currently scheduled for tomorrow, May 9, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri Western Division.

Given the proximity of that hearing, a temporary restraining order is “urgently needed,” attorneys for the Batton 1 plaintiffs wrote in the motion. The filing seeks to prevent the defendants from seeking entry of a proposed order granting final approval of the deals.

“The Proposed Order, if entered, will irreparably harm homebuyer Plaintiffs and putative class members who both bought and sold homes in two ways: (1) it improperly enjoins them from continuing to litigate their claims in this case before this Court; and (2) releases their claims without additional compensation, let alone adequate notice and representation for the unique claims held by homebuyers,” the motion reads.

The Batton 1 plaintiffs filed the motion in Chicago’s U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, where the case was originally filed back in January 2021.

The suit, which seeks class-action status, names the National Association of Realtors, Anywhere (formerly, Realogy), RE/MAX and Keller Williams as defendants and alleges some NAR rules have inflated agent commissions and resulted in higher home prices paid by the buyers in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

Anywhere and RE/MAX reached the settlements at issue in today’s motion in the fall, for $83.5 million and $55 million, respectively. Keller Williams settled on Feb. 1 for $70 million.

Keller Williams declined to comment for this story. Anywhere and RE/MAX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Inman will update this story if and when they provide responses.

Read the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction:

Developing…

