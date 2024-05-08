Matt van Winkle served as chief executive officer of RE/MAX Northwest from 2011 until 2022 and will now lead a Compass team.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Matt van Winkle, who served as chief executive officer of RE/MAX Northwest from 2011 until 2022, has affiliated his Austin-based team with Compass, Inman has learned.

As CEO of RE/MAX Northwest in Seattle, van Winkle led the expansion of 18 offices, oversaw a team of more than 650 agents and achieved $4 billion in annual sales. He moved to Austin in 2022 and founded the Leverage Team at Keller Williams, which exceeded sales volume of $16 million in 2023.

Now, he’s moving to Compass in a change he said was motivated by the brokerage’s technology platform and in-person support services.

“I am thrilled to tap into Compass’s network of high-caliber agents and immerse myself in a culture that fosters growth and collaboration,” van Winkle said “Their industry-leading technology platform and in-person support align perfectly with my vision for maximizing efficiency within my team. I am eager to streamline operations and elevate the client experience.”

Van Winkle brought on a number of his existing listings to Compass, including a custom waterfront home on the shores of Austin’s Lake McQueeney priced at $1,590,000.

His move to Austin came as the city continued to boom, with a median sale price of $450,000 and a sales dollar volume of $1.48 billion during March 2024, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.

“Matt van Winkle and the Leverage Team exemplify the type of ethical real estate experts that Compass clients expect when buying or selling in Austin, where we continue to experience robust seasonal demand for off-market luxury homes,” said Ken Brand, managing director of sales for Compass in Austin.

“Notably, the trend of all-cash purchases has surged, with Q1 seeing 46.8 percent of luxury homes nationwide being bought with all cash, marking the highest percentage in a decade.”

Email Ben Verde