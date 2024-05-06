Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty One Group, At World Properties and Douglas Elliman had each already reached settlement agreements in the case, and the court has preliminarily approved those settlements.

Redfin will pay $9.25 million as part of a proposed settlement agreement it reached on Friday with plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit challenging brokerages across the country, according to a new legal filing on Monday.

The company is the latest to reach a proposed settlement after homeseller plaintiffs accused some of the biggest firms in real estate of operating in ways that violated antitrust laws.

The settlement wasn’t unexpected, as Redfin was among about 90 entities classified as brokerages that weren’t covered by the agreement reached on March 15 by the National Association of Realtors. The firms that weren’t covered under the terms reached by NAR have until June 18 to opt into the settlement, and more settlements are expected soon.

“The Proposed Settlement resolves all claims in the Lawsuits, and similar claims on behalf of home sellers on a nationwide basis,” Redfin wrote in its document, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It added that the settlement “releases us, our subsidiaries, and our agents from the Claims.”

Redfin was among the real estate defendants that were named in the proposed class action lawsuit known as Gibson. Compass, The Real Brokerage, Realty One Group, At World Properties and Douglas Elliman had each already reached settlement agreements in the case, and the court has preliminarily approved those settlements.

If the court approves the settlements at a final hearing, Compass can expect to pay $57.5 million, Real can expect to pay $9.25 million, Douglas Elliman can expect to pay up to $17.75 million, and Realty One Group and At World Properties will pay the undisclosed amounts that they put forth in their proposed settlements made in roughly the last week.

Redfin said it would record its $9.25 million settlement amount for the first quarter of this year. It is set to release its first quarter earnings tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

A full copy of the proposed settlement hasn’t been added to the court docket as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Redfin didn’t immediately provide a statement.

