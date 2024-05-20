A growing network of partners including CoreLogic and Byte Software are accessing Polly’s capital markets platform and product and pricing engine through open APIs.

Cloud banking services provider nCino is integrating mortgage capital markets technology provider Polly’s product and pricing engine to help lenders streamline their processes and strengthen ties with referral partners.

The application programming interface (API) integration pairs Polly’s product and pricing engine with nCino’s Mortgage Suite point of sale (POS) solution, allowing lenders to capture financial data, run pricing scenarios, and determine products that are the best fit for borrowers from within the nCino platform.

The multi-phase integration currently allows lenders to run Polly pricing searches for loans and loan applications within the nCino Mortgage Suite web experience. Activation of additional capabilities that will allow locking over the web, as well as mobile pricing and locking, is in progress, the companies announced Monday.

“In today’s competitive purchase market, loan officers need to capitalize on every opportunity to engage with real estate agents, title agents, and other referral partners,” nCino executive Ben Miller said, in a statement. “By leveraging Polly’s engine in tandem with nCino’s Mortgage Suite, lenders and referral partners can work symbiotically, reacting in near real-time at a borrowers’ immediate point of need to confidently deliver the best price and customer service.”

Founded in 2019 by Ethos Lending veteran Adam Carmel, Polly offers a product and pricing engine that distributes mortgage pricing across channels, a loan trading exchange that automates many of the steps required to sell and distribute loans, an analytics platform that provides insights powered by market and internal data, and a partner platform that facilitates integrations with preferred partners.

“We are seeing the importance of relationships compounded in today’s market, and this integration creates a substantial benefit for mortgage lenders, loan officers, and borrowers alike,” Polly Chief Revenue Officer Parvesh Sahi said, in a statement.

A growing network of partners are accessing Polly’s capital markets platform and product and pricing engine through open APIs. In announcing the appointment of Ellie Mae and Accela veteran Troy Coggiola as chief operating officer in January, Polly said 2023 was a record year for the company for industry adoption and product innovation.

Since then, Polly has announced integrations of its product and pricing engine with CoreLogic’s Digital Mortgage Platform, which is used by a number of leading lenders; Byte Software, a multi-channel loan origination software (LOS) provider; and All Western Mortgage, a Nevada-based mortgage bank licensed in 28 states.

This month Polly announced that it’s beta testing an artificial intelligence platform embedded with its product and pricing engine that acts as “an interactive copilot for loan officers,” employing a natural language interface to help them process, interpret and recommend outcome‑driven results.

Polly/AI “is currently in closed beta with a number of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders,” the company said, with early adopters experiencing “a substantial boost in productivity as well as strong efficiency gains,” the company said.

