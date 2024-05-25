Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories, according to Inman readers.

The cuts, initially approved last summer, were set to go into effect this July. But as of this spring, Keller Williams was facing multiple class action lawsuits over the changes.

Managing broker and new Inman contributor Cassie Walker Johnson writes that in the evolving real estate market, investing in buyer agent compensation is a wise decision that benefits everyone involved.

James Dwiggins spoke at the inaugural Inman Connect Miami on Tuesday, arguing that clinging to the current status quo when it comes to commissions is a recipe for disaster.

Now is the time to expand your skill set, broaden your knowledge and provide value at a higher level than you’ve ever provided, Jimmy Burgess writes, so that you won’t just survive, you’ll thrive.

In the face of so much rapid change and an often-frustrating lack of clarity from The Powers That Be, what the heck are you supposed to tell your buyers and sellers now?