Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

One of the much-discussed potential outcomes of the NAR commission settlement is the possibility that more buyers will reach out directly to the listing agent when shopping for a home, rather than working with, and paying out of pocket, a buyer’s agent.

At the same time, many agents and brokers don’t engage with or promote dual agency — and in some states, they’re not allowed to. However, refusing to work with both sides of a transaction may mean blowing a deal under the new paradigm.

So as we prepare for our evolving industry to make yet another shift, we want to know: Do you plan on doing more double-ended transactions? Have you handled both sides of the deal before, and, if so, how did you keep both clients happy? Is dual agency allowed in your state and, if so, what’s your view on it? Let us know below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.