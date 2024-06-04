Now that Paltrow’s kids and those of her husband, Brad Falchuk, are all college-bound, the couple is downsizing. She originally bought the property in 2012 with then-husband Chris Martin for $9.95 million.

Actor, wellness guru and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is letting go of her Brentwood mansion for the pretty price of $29.99 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Paltrow and her ex-husband, musician and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, purchased the property for $9.95 million in 2012, according to property records. Paltrow is listing the property now because her children are older, and because she recently finished construction on a home in Montecito, listing agent Lea Porter of the Beverly Hills Estates told The WSJ.

The house dates back to the 1950s but was completely renovated in 2009, Porter said. The home spans about 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms and sits on about two-thirds of an acre. Paltrow also added a one-bedroom guesthouse to the property around 2022, which features a wine cellar, office, gym, game room and movie theater. An apartment is also situated above the garage.

The home's entrance | Realtor.com The home's robust kitchen, which Paltrow made good use of when hosting dinner parties | Realtor.com A living area | Realtor.com The home is surrounded by mature trees and hedges | Realtor.com The property was gut-renovated in 2009 | Realtor.com Now that Paltrow's children are off to college, she is downsizing | Realtor.com

Goop was founded first as an e-newsletter in 2008 and became incorporated in 2011. That same year, Paltrow released her first cookbook, Notes from my Kitchen Table, and has since published four more. That means the kitchen at the Brentwood property has likely seen a lot of recipe testing in its time. The kitchen features double cooktops and ranges, as well as a wood-burning oven and has been the backdrop for many dinner party preparations, according to Porter.

Paltrow married writer-producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, at which point he moved into the home with his two children, joining Paltrow and her two children from her marriage with Martin. Now that all the kids are off at college, the couple is downsizing. They’ll continue to split their time between LA, Montecito and the Hamptons, where Paltrow owns a 7,000-square-foot home.

The Brentwood property is located in Mandeville Canyon, an area known for its tall hedges and old-growth trees, which provide substantial privacy.

Whoever ends up buying Paltrow’s home will also become neighbor to hip hop star Kendrick Lamar, who recently bought the adjacent property for more than $40 million.

