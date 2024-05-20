The rap superstar reportedly purchased the Brentwood estate, which had not been on the market, from former Fox News Corp. Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh and his wife, Jennifer Ashworth Dinh.

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar isn’t only heating up in a battle of wits with rival Drake lately — he’s also heating up LA’s luxury market with the purchase of a more than $40 million Brentwood home, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The sale is currently under contract, and if it closes, it will mark one of the priciest deals in the city thus far in 2024.

Cindy Ambuehl and Morgan Trent of Christie’s International Real Estate and Mark Norton of Palm Realty Boutique were reportedly involved in representing the deal.

The homeseller is a trust tied to Fox Corp.’s former Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh and his wife, Jennifer Ashworth Dinh. Dinh was behind the legal strategy in a case against Dominion Voting Systems, in which the election tech company alleged defamation from the media company after newscasters promoted fraud theories regarding the 2020 presidential election. Fox ultimately settled the case for $787 million.

The Dinhs purchased the Brentwood property in 2019 for $19.5 million, according to property records. The deal with Lamar was done off-market, as the home had not been listed at the time.

An old listing description of the property said the home was about 16,000 square feet large and situated on nearly one acre of land. It included eight bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, a pool and a guesthouse. It is not known if the property had been altered since the Dinhs purchased the home.

Lamar and Drake have long held a rivalry of trading diss tracks with one another, but the feud has heated up in recent weeks with the rappers launching more and more personal attacks, including allegations ranging from cultural appropriation to pedophilia.

During the Season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live, “Weekend Update” segment hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che may have orchestrated a new feud while trading jokes in the pair’s annual joke swap, in which each writes jokes for the other — that they have never seen before — to read on air during the season finale.

“Speaking of b*&ches,” Che transitioned from another joke written by Jost, “I want to call out the biggest b*&ch of all, Kendrick Lamar. Or should I say ‘littlest?’ Your war with Drake may be over, but your war with Michael Che is just beginning. So to quote Hamilton, ‘Shoot your shot, player.'”

“That was pretty well done, man,” Che admitted to Jost. “I don’t like that one bit.”

