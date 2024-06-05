Located 50 miles from Manhattan in the town of Greenwood Lake, New York, Tiedemann Castle has seen $8 million in discounts since it was first listed in 2018.

After six years of bouncing on and off the market, and more than $8 million in discounts, the quirky castle home of former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter has finally gone under contract, marking the retired shortstop’s official departure from New York.

Jeter’s castle-style home, located 50 miles from Manhattan in the town of Greenwood Lake, New York, was first listed in 2018 for $14.75 million but attracted no serious buyers. Jeter put the house up for auction in 2022, which was also fruitless.

The house then reappeared on the market earlier this month at the steeply discounted price of $6.3 million and went under contract in a matter of weeks, as reported by Mansion Global. Details on the buyer and the final sale price will not be available until the sale closes.

The property seen from its private lagoon. Image: Zillow The main houses's most striking architectural feature is its tower and turret. Image: Zillow The baseball diamond shaped infinity pool. Image: Zillow

The nearly 9,000-square-foot main structure is known officially as Tiedemann Castle. It was built in 1915 and features medieval-style turrets and battlements, along with quirky decorations dotting the property, such as a replica of the Statue of Liberty and a baseball diamond-shaped infinity pool.

“This magical property has been lovingly restored beyond its original grandeur,” listing agent Diane Mitchell, of Wright Bros. Real Estate, wrote in the listing description.

It contains six bedrooms in total and 12 bathrooms spread out across 12,600 total feet of living space when all the property’s structures are included.

Despite its old-world exterior, the house boasts an updated interior, with four kitchens, a media room, a steam shower, and a gym, alongside oak paneling, beamed ceilings, iron chandeliers, an elevator and a wet bar.

The property also boasts a lakeside guesthouse, a pool house, a private lagoon, a pool house and dock, and an outdoor kitchen.

Jeter bought the property through multiple transactions in the early 2000s, paying a total of $1.6 million for the property and spending $3 million in renovations, according to the New York Post.

In 2021, the shortstop sold his 31,000-square-foot Tampa, Florida, mansion nicknamed “St. Jetersburg” for $22.5 million. He now spends most of his time near Miami, according to reports, where, in 2021, he bought a two-acre property in Coral Gables for $16.6 million, according to news reports.

Jeter, 49, has not commented publicly on the sale.

